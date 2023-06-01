"He’s been superb in most of the games" - Alan Shearer heaps praises on Arsenal star for performances this season

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer lavished praise on Arsenal defender William Saliba for his performances this season. He also included the Frenchman in his Premier League team of the season.

Along with Gabriel Magalhaes, Saliba was a constant presence at the heart of the Gunners' defense this season. He made 33 appearances across competitions, helping the team keep 13 clean sheets.

Saliba's absence during the latter part of the season was probably one of the main reasons behind the Gunners' collapse in the Premier League title race. While naming his Premier League team of the season, Shearer said (via HITC):

“Next to John Stones is William Saliba. He’s been superb in most of the games and when he hasn’t played, Arsenal have definitely missed him.”

Saliba was immense for Arsenal this season. The north Londoners, however, are reportedly (according to The Sun) struggling to tie the Frenchman down to a new long-term deal.

The 22-year-old defender's wage demands have shocked the Gunners, according to the report. Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, are eyeing a cut-price deal for the central defender whose contract expires in 2024.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about transfer plans

Arsenal's late collapse in the Premier League title race showed that the Gunners lacked squad depth compared to champions Manchester City. With the team back in the UEFA Champions League next season, they will need a larger pool of players.

Mikel Arteta was quizzed about his recruitment plans for the summer transfer window. The Spanish tactician told the media after the season's final match against Wolverhampton Wanderers (via the Gunners' website):

"I’m really interested in understand and reflect and analysis what we have in the house, the resources we have already and how we can improve, how we maximise and take players to a different level, the ones that we haven’t got everything from, do it and the bonus will be make those decisions and improve the team. We don’t want to lose that cohesion that exists around the team and that understand, hopefully we will make the right decision."

The Gunners' core is expected to remain the same. However, the addition of the right players in a few pivotal positions can help take the team to another level next season.

