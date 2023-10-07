"He's not Superman when he scores lots of goals" - Luis Enrique jumps in to defend Kylian Mbappe amid recent struggles

After a series of performances that fell below expectations, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has found himself under increasing scrutiny. However, in the lead-up to the anticipated clash between Rennes and the Parisian giants, coach Luis Enrique came to the defense of the young forward.

Over the span of three matches, Mbappe has not found the back of the net. This goalless streak has raised eyebrows, considering the high standards the striker has set in the past.

The Frenchman's silent display against Marseille at the Parc des Princes, where PSG reigned supreme with a 4-0 victory, was followed by a goalless draw against Clermont. However, the most concerning was his subdued presence during PSG's 4-1 defeat to Newcastle in the Champions League group stage.

During the clash at St James' Park, Kylian Mbappe seemed off his game, struggling to push the Parisians towards a win, and failing to score. Given the mounting criticism, Luis Enrique addressed the concerns in a press conference.

Staunchly backing his star player, Enrique stated (via RMC Sport):

“He's not Superman when he scores lots of goals and he's not a normal player if he doesn't score. A little more normality. is not black or white."

Despite the recent dry spell, it's worth noting that Mbappe has netted seven goals in the last six matches in Ligue 1. As PSG prepares to face Stade Rennais on Sunday, hopes are high for the forward to break his brief scoring hiatus.

This match will also serve as an opportunity for the entire team to pick up three points ahead of the international break.

PSG and Kylian Mbappe come in for intense criticism after Newcastle defeat

In what can only be described as a staggering upset, PSG faced a crushing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle during their recent trip to England. This unexpected result not only shone a spotlight on the team's vulnerabilities but also brought their star player Kylian Mbappe under intense criticism.

The setback on the pitch has been met with increasing scrutiny off the pitch. RMC Sport has expressed concerns over Kylian Mbappe's activities outside of his professional responsibilities. The outlet commented (via Marca):

"While Mbappe is becoming a great leader, he is the leader of the biggest debauchery in Paris at the moment. Beware of the reputation he is getting in Paris among all the people who talk!"

The critique doesn't stop there. L'Equipe, another respected French outlet, weighed in on the striker's performance against Newcastle. Their analysis pointed out (via Marca):

"Maybe because the passes didn't arrive and he [Mbappe] attacked them too low, a bit like a leader that he is not, but he also offered few solutions. All you can remember is a deflected shot and a good delivery from Vitinha. Too little for him."

The broader media sentiment in France reflects disappointment and concern. Numerous outlets in France, including L'Equipe, have been unsparing in their reviews of Luis Enrique's squad, following their underwhelming performance.