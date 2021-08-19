"He's not sure" - Gerard Pique confirms Barcelona star has been offered Lionel Messi's jersey number

Sergio Aguero is not sure about wearing Lionel Messi's #10 jersey at Barcelona. The Argentine has been unveiled as #19 at the club and is set to continue with that.

Barcelona do not have a #10 in their club for the first time in over two decades. The jersey has been left vacant after Lionel Messi moved to PSG last week after his contract at the Catalan club could not be renewed.

While speaking with Spanish influencer Ibai Llanos on a Twitch stream, Gerard Pique confirmed he offered the #10 to Sergio Aguero. However, the former Manchester City star is unsure about taking it as Lionel Messi's boots are way too big to fill. He said:

"Well, I think someone will have to, I told Kun to wear it, but he's not sure."

Reports suggest Philippe Coutinho and Martin Braithwaite have also been offered the #10 jersey, but Barcelona are still undecided.

Gerard Pique confirms more wage cuts at Barcelona despite Lionel Messi's departure

Lionel Messi leaving for PSG drastically reduced Barcelona's wage bill. However, they are still above the limit set by LaLiga and are working on reducing it further.

Gerard Pique took a substantial cut last week to help the club register their new signings in time for their season opener against Real Sociedad. The Spaniard has now confirmed Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto are in talks with the club to do the same. He said:

"[The pay cut] is what I had to do, I think. I want to stress that we've been in contact with the other captains over the pay cut and I know they'll take the same step shortly, it's just a question of timing.

"I had to be the first to do it quickly, because of the registration issue. But this is a family, we're all together, the captains have all had the intention from the first moment to adjust to what the club needed, and that's the decision we've taken and we're proud of it."

Barcelona face Athletic Bilbao this week before Getafe in the final game before the international break.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava