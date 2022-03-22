“He’s from Sweden, so it makes sense that I speak to him” – Lindelof reveals his advice to Manchester United talent Anthony Elanga

Manchester United's Anthony Elanga could possibly make his senior Sweden debut this week after he was named in the Swedish squad for the World Cup qualifying playoffs. His Manchester United teammate and national team captain Victor Lindelof has revealed how he's guiding the youngster and what advice has been passed on.

The 19-year-old has made 18 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils this season under Ralf Rangnick, and earned himself a national team call-up with his performances.

Sweden captain Victor Lindelof heaped praise on the youngster following his selection. Speaking in an interview for Manchester United's matchday programme, Lindelof lauded Elanga for his abilities and qualities. Lindelof said:

“He’s a great talent, still very, very young but he’s got some really, really great qualities as a player,” Lindelof told us. “He’s very fast with great technique and he’s got an eye for goal.

“If he just keeps on working hard, stays humble, and keeps his feet on the ground, I think he can have a great future ahead of him. Like I said, he’s still very, very young so I think it’s important to let him develop in his own time, but he’s a great talent."

Lindelof further explained that as the Swedish captain, he has spoken to the Manchester United youngster and advised him to stay humble and continue working hard. Lindelof said:

“Of course, I always try to help players and help team-mates if they need my help. That’s the kind of person I am, I always want to help people, so of course I talk to him. He’s from Sweden, so it makes sense that I speak to him as well.

“I’m also the captain of the national team so for me to do that just comes naturally. I’ve spoken to him and said stay humble, keep working hard, and keep doing your thing. Keep your feet on the ground and work hard because even if you’re young and you manage to come to this level, it’s a great thing, but staying at this level is also hard because you need to really keep working hard.”

Raphael Varane also praises Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga

As it turns out, Victor Lindelof isn't the only Manchester United player to hold Anthony Elanga in high regard. French defender Raphael Varane also had plenty of positive things to say about Elanga.

Varane believes Elanga is 'really helping the team', and that the 19-year-old has been very important for the Red Devils this season. Varane said:

“Yeah, he’s improving. He’s very young but he has the right mentality to improve and to express his quality. He’s extremely fast and he has a good finish. He’s really helping the team and he’s always positive and tries to do his best, so he’s very important this season.

“I think it’s important to give young players a lot of confidence and tactically to manage the game and know when they have to make the effort. I think we have a real role for young players.”

