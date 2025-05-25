"He's taking on a big challenge" - Lothar Matthaus makes Florian Wirtz claim as German star is linked with move to Liverpool

Lothar Matthaus has claimed that Florian Wirtz is taking up a big challenge by moving to Liverpool. Didi Hamann added that the Reds blew away Bayern Munich in their negotiations with the German star.

Speaking with Sky Germany, the German legend confirmed that Wirtsz was set to join Liverpool. Matthaus was proud of the German star's decision to join and stated that he was ready to challenge himself in the Premier League, and said via GOAL:

"He's taking on a big challenge. It's not just a new club. It's a new mentality, a new language. But: This step also shows that he's not afraid. Florian Wirtz believes in himself 100 percent – and rightly so. I have absolute confidence in him that he will succeed at Liverpool and in the Premier League."

Hamann added that Liverpool were a big club and Wirtz's family was also impressed with the Reds. He continued that Bayern Munich were in talks for a long time, but the Premier League champions blew them away and said:

"Liverpool is a global club. They demonstrated that during the negotiations. We've had contact for a long time, and we've never heard anything. That certainly impressed the Wirtz family as well. Discreet, quiet, everything in the background."

Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly discussing the fee after personal terms were sorted. Manchester City were also interested in the midfielder but have opted out of the race.

Lothar Matthaus explains why Florian Wirtz rejected Bayer Leverkusen for Liverpool

Lothar Matthaus believes Florian Wirtz rejected Bayern Munich because he had competition from Jamal Musiala in his position. He added that the German was unwilling to share his position and told Sky Germany via GOAL:

"Perhaps that was also a consideration: At FC Bayern, Jamal Musiala is actually the number 10. Perhaps he doesn't want to share the position."

Germany men’s national team coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed that he has helped Wirtz make a decision and told Sky Sports:

“He texted me. We exchanged a few messages. I tried to give him tips to the best of my knowledge and belief, but I told him I can’t make the decision for him because my opinion is not necessarily the right one. The final decision is his. I didn’t rule out any club, I just tried to explain things to him and give him tips. I’m excited to find out about his decision. We always hear that things are done. It was also said with Bayern before that it was done. Let’s wait,”

Real Madrid were also linked with Florian Wirtz because of Xabi Alonso. The manager has moved from Bayer Leverkusen to Santiago Bernabeu as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement.

