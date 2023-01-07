"He's taking responsibility" - Roy Keane heaps praise on Manchester United star after FA Cup win over Everton 

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has praised Marcus Rashford for taking responsibility at Old Trafford. The Irishman claims the forward is now leading the attack well and is not surprised to see performances of late.

Rashford has been in red-hot form and has scored in all five matches since returning from the FIFA World Cup. He has assisted twice in those matches and helped the Red Devils win all their games.\

Speaking on ITV after Manchester United's 3-1 win over Everton, Keane claimed Rashford was meeting his expectations and has now taken the responsibility to lead the club's attack. The legendary footballer was quoted by Daily Mail saying:

"This is what I expect from him now. I'm not surprised by what I've seen from him tonight. I think he's now becoming one of the main players for United. Can he get them back competing for trophies? He's taking responsibility. I kind of expect this from Marcus every week. When he gets full-backs in 1v1s, he's going to go by you. We can't even be that too critical of their [Everton] defending tonight."

He added:

"Even a 24-year-old Seamus Coleman can't defend that. He's just too quick. He's going to decide what he's going to do - that's what the good players do. You can't stop the players who are on top form. And Seamus, he's [Rashford] got him on toast there."

Marcus Rashford on Manchester United's win over Everton

Marcus Rashford spoke to the media after Manchester United's win over Everton in the FA Cup and claimed that he was feeling good on the pitch.

He added that he was looking to keep the momentum going for the Red Devils and help them end their trophy drought.

"In terms of performances, it's probably the best that I've been so I feel good on the pitch, I'm getting into positions and areas to score goals. If I keep creating chances, I feel like I'll keep scoring. It's always nice to go through in cup games and the FA Cup is definitely a special one to play in. We're pleased to go through to the next round and more importantly we keep momentum going and winning games."

Erik ten Hag's side will next face Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals.

Poll : 0 votes