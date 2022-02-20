“He’s been terrible” – Tim Sherwood urges Ralf Rangnick to ‘be strong’ and drop Manchester United star

Former Blackburn Rovers midfielder Tim Sherwood has been critical of Manchester United defender Raphael Varane. Sherwood has insisted that the World Cup winner has been poor for Manchester United and deserves some blame for their poor defensive record.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the pundit explained why he believed the French defender was a part of the problem in United's defense, saying:

“It’s about the best partnership with centre-backs. Harry Maguire is better with Victor Lindelof. If we talk about Raphael Varane, he’s got off the hook because he’s been terrible. He’s been terrible since coming to the club.”

Sherwood added:

“You’ve got Maguire who wants to defend the halfway line and Varane who wants to defend up there, so they’re not level with each other. When Lindelof played the other night [in the 2-0 win over Brighton], United looked better, they looked better with those two. It’s about finding the best partnership but then the manager has to be strong and leave out a player who’s won the Champions League and the World Cup.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager might have a point, with United's defense leaking goals despite being assembled with plenty of riches. Varane, however, has not typically come under criticism since his arrival at Old Trafford. Much of the blame has gone to captain Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils will hope their defense can get their act together and see them through to Champions League qualification at the end of the season.

Declan Rice looks keen on possible switch to Manchester United: Reports

Leicester City v West Ham United - Premier League

According to Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst, West Ham United star Declan Rice is keen on a switch to Manchester United. The reporter noted that Rice was a priority for the Red Devils, who have had the star on their radar for a few years.

Declan Rice has certainly attracted serious interest from European juggernauts, thanks to his brilliant performances for West Ham. According to the Telegraph, Chelsea have joined United in pursuit of the young star.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United will have to pay at least £100m to sign Declan Rice from West Ham this summer.



(Source: MEN) Manchester United will have to pay at least £100m to sign Declan Rice from West Ham this summer.(Source: MEN) 🚨 Manchester United will have to pay at least £100m to sign Declan Rice from West Ham this summer.(Source: MEN) https://t.co/fFSOe5xqi8

Rice still has two years remaining on his contract with the Hammers, but West Ham might struggle to keep him if they don't achieve continental qualification. Luckhurst also reported that the Hammers may be able to sell their star for a good fee if he is sold this summer.

