"He's the thinking man's s***house" – Arsenal legend offers brilliant response to Ben White trying to undo Spurs star Guglielmo Vicario's gloves

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has hailed Ben White for his role in hindering Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario during two corner-kicks in a 3-2 win against Spurs earlier this Sunday.

White, who is the Gunners' first-choice right-back, failed to register either a goal or an assist in the recent north London derby. However, the 26-year-old played a vital role in two of his side's goals on April 28.

A Brighton & Hove Albion academy graduate, White tried to distract Vicario in all of Arsenal's set-piece routines. He even tried to undo the Italian's gloves at one point, which has led to him receiving some praise.

Speaking on the Wrighty's House podcast, Wright opined (h/t Mirror):

"Ben White's s***housery was beautiful. He's the thinking man's s***house, that's the best way I can put it. The way Vicario got upset was f*****g brilliant, he went straight to 100 and all he did was try to undo his gloves. Vicario was so f*****g angry!"

Wright, who scored 179 goals in 278 matches for Arsenal, concluded:

"Ben White is a thinking man's s***house. There are three games left now, so everyone should know Ben White is going to go on the opposition goalkeeper and f**k around with him. For Tottenham to concede two goals with no one marking our s***house is poor. It's poor from Tottenham and that definitely cost them."

White, who has made 48 overall appearances this season, will next be in action for his club in a league clash against Bournemouth on May 4.

Ray Parlour asserts Arsenal-linked attacker might join Tottenham Hotspur this summer

Speaking on talkSPORT, Arsenal great Ray Parlour asserted that Ivan Toney might join Tottenham Hotspur despite the Gunners' long-standing interest. He elaborated (h/t TBR):

"I do believe if he does go to a club, he will score goals. He is a great penalty-taker as well. I don't think he fits into Arsenal and what they want to try and do. I don't think he will go [there]. Spurs will probably be in the hunt for him. That's the sort of club he maybe goes to, who can bang a goal in, after they lost Harry Kane."

Toney, 28, has found the back of the opposition net 36 times in 82 Premier League matches so far, assisting 10 times in the process.

The Gunners, on the other hand, are reportedly keeping tabs on the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Victor Osimhen, and Benjamin Sesko now.