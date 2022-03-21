"He’s not thought highly enough" - Danny Mills says Liverpool doesn't need to sign a replacement for 26-year-old player reportedly heading for exit

Liverpool do not need to sign a striker this summer even if Divock Origi leaves, claims Danny Mills. The former England defender believes Luis Diaz's addition in January is enough as the Reds already have Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmio competing for the striker's spot.

Origi's contract with Liverpool expires in the summer, and there have been no talks over a new contract. Reports suggest several clubs across Europe are waiting for the Belgian too make a move soon.

NEW: AC Milan have already made a proposal to sign Divock Origi on a free transfer. He's not extending his current contract with Liverpool. His current deal expires in June and AC Milan are pushing to complete the agreement.

While speaking with Football Insider, Mills was adamant that Liverpool did not need to splash the cash on a forward this summer. He believes the players in the squad right now are enough, and Origi was never good enough to play for the Anfield side.

"With Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, he doesn't play enough games for a new player to be signed. I know he comes off the bench and scores some important goals but on the flip side of that if Jurgen Klopp thought he was good enough he would play him from the start a lot more often.

"He's obviously a good lad to have around, he obviously doesn't cause any issues even though he doesn't play on a regular basis. He's not thought highly enough to start games and he probably thinks 'You know what, I've won this, I've won that, scored some important goals and I'm still not involved. Maybe it is time to move on'."

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's Divock Origi

Divock Origi has not managed to get a starting role at Liverpool. However, he has done well whenever Klopp has sent him on, and the manager only has high praise for the striker.

Fabrizio Romano



Work in progress for Divock Origi as free agent signing for next season. AC Milan are prepared to sign Ismaël Bennacer contract extension in the coming weeks while they're also discussing Rafa Leão new long-term deal, to be discussed soon. Both players want to stay

"(Origi) is an incredible striker and for different reasons he did not play that often, but I hope one day he finds a manager that plays him more than I do. He's one of the best finishers I've ever seen in my life. In this great team, with our (front) three, he doesn't play all the time but he is a very positive boy, loves the club, wants to contribute and he did in an incredible way."

AC Milan are reportedly leading the chase for Origi right now, but The Athletic claims the Reds could extend the striker's deal due to a clause in his contract.

