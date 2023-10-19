"He's an all time great and a legend" - Real Madrid star heaps praises on ex-teammate Karim Benzema

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has heaped praise on his former Los Blancos teammate Karim Benzema, terming him a legend and an all-time great.

Tchouameni, 23, has become a key player for Carlo Ancelotti's side since arriving from Monaco last summer. The Frenchman has a goal and four assists in 61 games across competitions. That includes his maiden goal for the La Liga giants in 11 appearances across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Benzema is a bonafide Los Blancos legend, having spent an illustrious 14-season stint at the club between 2009 and 2023. The 35-year-old striker amassed 354 goals and 165 assists in 648 games across competitions, winning big titles galore.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner won five UEFA Champions League, five FIFA Club World Cup, four La Liga, four Copa del Rey and four UEFA Super Cup titles, among others.

Acknowledging his compatriot's role in his arrival at Madrid last summer, Tchouameni said (as per Madrid Xtra):

“Karim Benzema is very cool. I was in contact with him during the negotiations to join Madrid, and he immediately advised me to join. He's an all time great and a legend.”

Benzema came into his own following club record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in 2018. In five seasons since then before his departure this summer, the Frenchman plundered 162 goals and 52 assists in 236 games across competitions.

How has former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema fared this season?

Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema moved to Al-Ittihad this summer.

After 14 hugely productive seasons with Real Madrid, the legendary Karim Benzema moved to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad this summer on a free transfer.

In seven appearances across competitions, the 35-year-old has bagged three goals and two assists - all in the Saudi Pro League. The goals have come against Al-Okhdood, Al-Hilal and Al-Riyadh. Against Riyadh, Benzema also notched up his first Al-Ittihad assist.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner hasn't scored in his last two league games but bagged an assist in his last outing in the 3-0 win at Al-Raed. Benzema's side are fourth in the Saudi Pro League after nine games, four behind leaders Al-Hilal (23).