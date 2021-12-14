"He's a top-class player" - Liverpool advised to snub Jude Bellingham in favour of player who 'could play in any side in the world'

Kevin Phillips has advised Liverpool to drop their interest in Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham and switch their focus to Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The former Premier League striker believes the Leeds United star can play for 'any side in the world'.

Kalvin Phillips is currently on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, and could be ruled out of action for two months. The 26-year-old was one of the standout performers for Leeds last season. He was included in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020, where he played a key role in the Three Lions' run to the final.

Philipps has attracted attention from Manchester United. However, The Sun reports that the midfielder could reject any approach from the Red Devils in favour of a move to Liverpool.

Kevin Phillips has asked the Reds to go for Kalvin Philipps instead of Jude Bellingham because of the attributes - especially in defence - the former brings to the table. Kevin Phillips said:

"I've said on record that Kalvin Phillips could play in any side in the world. He's so good in that role in front of the defence. Breaking up play, hitting the diagonal passes and running with the ball. He would naturally slot into that Liverpool side, I'm sure," Kevin Phillips told Football Insider.

"If I am picking between Jude Bellingham, who's been linked with Liverpool, and him, I would pick Phillips. He's a bit older, but I think he's a top-class player."

Kalvin Phillips has made 15 appearances for Leeds across competitions this season. The 26-year-old is expected to make a move to one of the Premier League's top clubs in the future. Phillips has also made 19 appearances for England.

Why Liverpool could opt for Jude Bellingham over Kalvin Phillips

At 26, Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is approaching the peak of his career. He is widely considered to be one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League. Jude Bellingham, meanwhile, is considered one of the brightest young prospects in Europe and the future of the England national team.

The 18-year-old has scored three goals in 21 appearances across competitions for Borussia Dortmund this season. Bellingham can also play in multiple positions like holding midfielder, box-to-box midfielder or as a No.10.

⚪ Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips is prepared to reject any advances from Manchester United in favour of a move to Liverpool.

🗞️ More from today's papers...

Liverpool have been linked with moves for Jude Bellingham and Kalvin Phillips. However, they could opt to sign the former for the potential he holds, his versatility and for being a younger option than Phillips.

