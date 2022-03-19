“He’s a top player” – Paul Robinson feels Liverpool should target Arsenal star if Mohamed Salah leaves club

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has urged Liverpool to move for Arsenal star Bukayo Saka if Mohamed Salah leaves the club.

The 42-year-old believes any player in the world would want to represent the Reds, thanks to Jurgen Klopp's presence.

The Premier League title chasers look well-stocked up front but the trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are all out of contract in the summer of 2023.

As revealed by Fabrizio Romano earlier this week, contract talks between Salah and the Reds haven't progressed well enough with neither side looking to budge on their demands.

Meanwhile, as per reports from ESPN, Klopp's side are long-term admirers of Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka, who is having a phenomenal season for the Gunners.

Robinson believes Saka would be a capable successor to Salah at Anfield if Klopp's side are handed the near-impossible task of finding a replacement for their beloved 'Egyptian King'.

GOAL @goal



Thierry Henry 🤝 Mohamed Salah Only two players in Premier League history have reached 20 goals and 10 assists more than once:Thierry Henry 🤝 Mohamed Salah Only two players in Premier League history have reached 20 goals and 10 assists more than once:Thierry Henry 🤝 Mohamed Salah 👑 https://t.co/J4aqGX67Cs

The former Spurs custodian believes that thanks to Jurgen Klopp's excellent man-management skills, the Reds enjoy a phenomenal pulling power.

“He’s a top player," the former England goalkeeper told Football Insider. There is always a draw with Liverpool, especially when you see the relationship Jurgen Klopp has with his players. You can see his man-management skills. Who wouldn’t want to play for him?"

Robinson added that the Reds are fighting on all fronts for silverware, and that should be enough to convince Saka to leave Arsenal for Jurgen Klopp's side.

“Liverpool are competing for every major honor. It is a big draw to play for that club right now. If they can finance a move for Saka, that would be the level of player they should be looking at to replace Salah if he left," Robinson added.

Liverpool must sort out Mohamed Salah's future soon even though Arsenal's Saka could be a brilliant replacement

With the star trio of Salah, Mane and Firmino all out of contract in 15 months, Liverpool have a major headache to solve. With Salah in particular, things look extremely tricky.

Sam @SamueILFC Fans who think we can replace Salah are crazy. You simply cannoh replace a winger with 209 G/A in 237 games. Those stats are simply irreplaceable. Fans who think we can replace Salah are crazy. You simply cannoh replace a winger with 209 G/A in 237 games. Those stats are simply irreplaceable.

The Egyptian is reportedly looking for a deal that matches his status in the game right now. His priority is still believed to be staying at Anfield. Saka might prove to be a brilliant successor to the Egyptian but the Anfield faithful will hope that they don't have to replace Salah in the first place.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava