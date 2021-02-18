"Ask Mourinho that" - Gareth Bale's agent opens up on star's lack of playing time at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur star Gareth Bale returned to the club with much fanfairing in last summer's transfer window.

The Welshman left the London-based club for Real Madrid in 2013. After seven successful years in Spain, Bale decided to return on loan in search of more playing time.

But that hasn't been the case so far under Jose Mourinho. The forward has only appeared 16 times across all competitions for Spurs this season, and has only started two games in the Premier League.

This situation isn't something that Tottenham fans are pleased with, as Bale demands some of the highest wages at the club.

Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett spoke about the Welshman's situation at the Financial Times' Business Football event.

"He's towards the end of his career. Really, you have to ask Mourinho that. When they say 'what's happened to him?' He's won more trophies abroad than any British player in history. He's done very well financially, and he has enough money for the rest of his life. He has a very good lifestyle, so that is what has happened to him."

Barnett also spoke about why Bale chose Spurs as a youngster coming from Southampton.

"With Gareth we always knew where he wanted to be. We knew he had the talent so when clubs came in, the first thing we did was look at the clubs that were there and the ones to progress his career. We chose Tottenham for clear reasons; the path to the first team and good coaching. We turned down two offers for more money at the time but we spoke with him, his parents and they listened to us and he ended up at Real Madrid."

If Gareth Bale will be back to Real Madrid in the summer [as Tottenham are not happy with him right now...], he'll be available on the market again as Isco too, another player set to leave the club.

Bale is in line to start Tottenham's first leg of their round-of-32 UEFA Europa League clash against Wolfsberg.

Six of Bale's nine starts this season have come in the group stages of the competition.

Tottenham will need Bale to step up

Mourinho has to change his side's fortunes around soon

Jose Mourinho's side have been in terrible form recently, having lost five of their last six games across all competitions.

Spurs will hope to rediscover their form when they take on Wolfsberg in the Europa League on Thursday, February 18.

Mourinho has had his problems with Bale this season, even insinuating that the Welshman picks the games that he wants to play in.

But the Spurs boss will count on Bale to drive Spurs into the next round of the Europa League.