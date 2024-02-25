"He's on the transfer list" – Pundit claims Sir Jim Ratcliffe will look to sell 26-year-old Manchester United star this summer

Ex-Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has asserted that Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be keen to sell Marcus Rashford ahead of the next campaign.

Last campaign, Rashford played a crucial role in guiding his team to a third-placed finish in the Premier League and the 2023 EFL Cup glory. The 26-year-old bagged a whopping 30 goals and laid out 11 assists in 56 matches across competitions for Erik ten Hag's outfit.

However, the 59-cap England international has been a shadow of his former self of late. He has netted just five times and contributed six assists in 31 overall matches this campaign, receiving his fair share of scrutiny for his poor on-pitch attitude from a number of pundits.

Speaking on ESPN, Burley shared his two cents on Rashford's poor performances so far this season. Agreeing with Liverpool great Steve Nicol, he said (h/t The Boot Room):

"I tell you what, and I'll give Stevie his credit. When Marcus Rashford had this blistering season last year, he said he wouldn't do it again next year. And I thought the boy would turn the corner and say, 'Do you know what? I want to be this player every year."

Stating that Rashford should be offloaded this summer, Burley added:

"He'd be one of the first players – I mean, you've got your Antonys and all that, £100 million waste of space – Rashford would be one of the first players that I would be, if I was Sir Jim Ratcliffe, saying to, whether it's Ten Hag or whoever it is, he's on the transfer list, because his attitude, that reverberates around the team."

Rashford, whose current deal is set to run out on June 2028, will next be in action this Wednesday (February 28). He is likely to start in Manchester United's FA Cup last-16 clash away at Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United keen to sign Luton star

According to The Sun, Manchester United are interested in adding Luton Town star Ross Barkley to their ranks this summer. New Red Devils co-owner Jim Ratcliffe is believed to be an admirer of the ex-Chelsea man, who he signed at his other team OGC Nice last year.

Should Barkley secure a permanent move to Manchester United, he would emerge as a squad player for them. He would displace the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen further down the team's pecking order.

Barkley, who joined Rob Edwards' outfit on a Bosman move after leaving Nice last summer, has popped up as a midfield lynchpin for Luton this season. The 30-year-old has found the back of the net thrice in 24 overall games for his outfit, providing three assists as well.