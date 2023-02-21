“He’s been transferred the energy of Cristiano Ronaldo” – Louis Saha names 2 best players in the world right now

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has named the two best players in the world right now and has made a reference to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former France international striker has named Kylian Mbappe and Marcus Rashford as the two best players on the planet at the moment.

Saha has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe is the best in the world, having outshined Neymar and Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes.

The former Manchester United striker has claimed that only Mbappe is better than Marcus Rashford right now given the form he is in. Saha told Lord Ping:

“There’s not many better than Rashford at the moment in world football, but Kylian Mbappe is still the best as he’s been incredible over the last three years and the boss at PSG, even with Neymar and Lionel Messi there. In terms of how good he was in the World Cup too, but Mbappe and Rashford are the best two in the world at the moment."

Saha has claimed that Erling Haaland is also a top-class player and has done well but his overall game is not on par with that of Rashford and Mbappe.

Saha has claimed that Rashford seems to have been transferred the energy of Cristiano Ronaldo following his exit. He added:

"Erling Haaland is playing well, but he doesn’t provide as much. The excitement, speed, confidence of this guy at the moment, he’s unplayable and Kylian Mbappe is the same - it’s impossible to defend these skilful players."

"It seems he’s been transferred the energy of Cristiano Ronaldo since his departure - I don’t know what’s happened to the kid!”

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently plying his trade for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, where he has scored five goals in five games.

The Portugal international left the Red Devils in November on mutual consent following plenty of controversies both on and off the pitch.

Lionel Messi could join Cristiano Ronaldo by reaching an incredible landmark in the next league game

Lionel Messi is just one goal away from becoming the second player in history after Cristiano Ronaldo to score 700 club goals.

The Argentine superstar scored a 95th-minute free-kick to help Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat LOSC Lille Metropole 4-3 on Sunday (19 February).

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar is now just one goal away from scoring a historic 700th goal at the club level.

Ronaldo became the first professional footballer to score 700 club goals when he scored in Manchester United's 2-1 win against Everton on 9 October, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes