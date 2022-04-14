"He's trying to do things that he shouldn’t be doing" – Paul Parker offers assessment of Manchester United star who is 'his own worst enemy'

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker believes club-captain Harry Maguire is trying way too hard, leading to costly errors.

The 29-year-old defender has made a number of errors this season which has jeopardized his place in the starting XI at the club.

Harry Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester City for a huge fee of £80 million back in the summer of 2019. His performances were bound to be looked at closely following his big-money transfer. However, the England international has not made matters easy for him.

Maguire has made errors leading to goals against the likes of Leicester City and Liverpool this season. He was also booed by England fans at Wembley Stadium during the recently concluded international break.

Paul Parker has urged the United defender to get back to the basics and remember the stature of the club he plays for. Speaking to BeMyBet, the 58-year-old was quoted as saying the following:

"Harry Maguire is his own worst enemy because he's trying to do things that he shouldn't be doing. He has to remember he is not playing for Hull City or Leicester anymore, he is playing for Manchester United."

He added:

"I think he's got to go back to basics. He has to defend properly, learn to defend properly. He’s gotta sort out his own game, first and foremost."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Nemanja Vidic believes Ralf Rangnick should consider leaving Harry Maguire out for 'harder' matches 🤔 Nemanja Vidic believes Ralf Rangnick should consider leaving Harry Maguire out for 'harder' matches 🤔 https://t.co/sI7gs619MW

As things stand, Harry Maguire has made 33 appearances for the Red Devils this season and has scored twice along the way.

Paul Parker also believes that Maguire should not be the Manchester United captain. The armband should instead go to David De Gea. He added:

"He's the captain, but I think that needs to be removed. Then you have to have the right player for that to go to. There's only one player you can give it to, and I said this quite a few times, and that is David de Gea.

"Cause maybe he is the most respected player there because he's kept them in their league position as best he could. There's no one else."

Manchester United need a win against Norwich City to keep their top-four hopes alive

Manchester United will be in dire need of securing three points in their next Premier League outing against Norwich City on Saturday to keep their top-four hopes alive.

As things stand, the Red Devils are seventh in the standings, having amassed 51 points from 31 matches. They are currently trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by six points.

United will come into their home game against Norwich after suffering a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Everton last weekend.

