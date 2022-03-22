"He's two-footed" - Mark Lawrenson says left-footed Liverpool player could play at right-back as Trent Alexander-Arnold's replacement

Former European Cup winner Mark Lawrenson believes Liverpool full-back Konstantinos Tsimikas can fill in at right-back in place of the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Tsimikas' preferred role is on the left side of defense and he has often been used as a backup for Andrew Robertson this term. Jurgen Klopp's side are now light on the opposite flank with Alexander-Arnold suffering a hamstring injury earlier this month.

The Englishman missed their most recent fixture, an FA Cup quarterfinal against Nottingham Forest. Joe Gomez took his place in the starting XI in that match, which the Reds won 1-0. However, Gomez, who is a centre-back by trade, didn't offer much going forward despite looking solid defensively.

Tsimikas also started the game on his preferred left flank and was brilliant in attacking areas, even getting the assist for Diogo Jota's match-winner.

Dangerous. #NOTLIV Konstantinos Tsimikas against Nottingham Forest:89 Touches43 Passes84% Pass Accuracy1 Chance Created1 Assist12 Crosses4/7 Long Balls1/1 Dribbles5 Duels Won4 Tackles4 Interceptions1 ClearanceDangerous. #EmiratesFACup 🇬🇷 Konstantinos Tsimikas against Nottingham Forest: 🔘 89 Touches🔘 43 Passes🔘 84% Pass Accuracy🔘 1 Chance Created🔘 1 Assist🔘 12 Crosses🔘 4/7 Long Balls🔘 1/1 Dribbles🔘 5 Duels Won🔘 4 Tackles🔘 4 Interceptions🔘 1 ClearanceDangerous. #EmiratesFACup #NOTLIV https://t.co/PgoDl3epgv

Lawrenson, who won 12 trophies while playing for the Reds between 1981 and 1988, feels Gomez can still do a decent job playing on the right. He told OTB (as quoted by HITC):

“You know, when he first came into the team under Brendan Rodgers, he played left back if memory serves me right, so I don’t have an issue with him, I think he’s a better defender that Trent, he doesn’t give you what Trent gives you going forward, but that’s not a great issue in Liverpool’s team because they have so many creative players anyway.”

He also believes Tsimikas is two-footed and can operate as a right-back. On this, Lawrenson said:

“Tsimikas as well, he’s two-footed. He could play right-back if you really wanted him to.”

Tsimikas has enjoyed a solid campaign with Liverpool this season

Tsimikas joined the Reds from Olympiakos back in the summer of 2020 with the club looking to improve their squad depth. While he began brightly, the 25-year-old made only seven appearances across all competitions for Klopp's side in his debut season.

Injuries troubled him throughout his first year at Anfield as he first endured issues in his thigh before picking up a knee injury. Both those issues meant he missed significant stretches of action for his new club.

However, Tsimikas has enjoyed much more playing time this term and has already made 20 appearances across all competitions. He has also racked up four assists in those matches.

Liverpool FC @LFC



A beautiful Tsimikas cross and a proper striker's finish from Sending us through to the #EmiratesFACup semi-finalA beautiful Tsimikas cross and a proper striker's finish from @DiogoJota18 Sending us through to the #EmiratesFACup semi-final 😍A beautiful Tsimikas cross and a proper striker's finish from @DiogoJota18 👌 https://t.co/zj5JnmYmDs

With Liverpool still alive in three competitions and the injury to Alexander-Arnold, that number is only set to increase before the end of the season.

