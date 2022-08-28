“He’s a type of player you’re not going to notice” – Patrick Vieira offers glowing assessment of Liverpool star who makes everyone around him ‘look really good’

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has highlighted the importance of Fabinho to Liverpool's midfield.

The 28-year-old defensive-midfielder played for the Reds against Palace in their recent 1-1 draw at Anfield. But Fabinho did not start his team's clash against Manchester United the following week, as Jurgen Klopp's side put in a poor performance as they lost 2-1 to their great rivals.

Fabinho, who is considered one of the greatest holding midfielders in world football, came back into the starting lineup for Liverpool's record-equalling 9-0 win against Bournemouth.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Vieira claimed that Fabinho doesn't get the credit he deserves, while also heaping praise on his ball-winning ability.

The French boss proclaimed (as per HITC Sport):

“Fabinho from Liverpool, I think he’s a team player who is working really hard to compose the hold in the team, he can play as well, he’s really comfortable on the ball. He’s a type of player you’re not going to notice, but they make everyone around them look really good.”

Fabinho has been a key member of Klopp's midfield since moving to Anfield in 2018, having played 175 times for the Reds.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp defends decision to start James Milner ahead of Fabinho in Manchester United defeat

Many questioned Klopp's decision to start the 36-year-old Milner ahead of the Brazilian international for a fierce North West derby on Monday. Fabinho was carrying an injury heading into the clash, but came on after an hour once the damage had already been done by Manchester United.

The Reds are in the midst of a midfield injury crisis and Klopp explained his decision after Monday's clash at Old Trafford.

The German boss was asked at a press conference if the decision to bench Fabinho was fitness-related, to which he replied (as quoted by The Metro):

"No, we have in the moment five senior midfielders and we have to start with three. We could start with two if we would have more attackers but we have only three attackers, so it means we start with three and then we change during the game and it’s like how we want to start."

He added:

"And how we want to change, we have to think before the game and that’s the only reason for it. This is not the story of the game as well. It’s just the decision for this game."

