"He's unbelievable with quick feet" - Lee Sharpe believes 'unplayable' Manchester United star is like a £60 million signing

Former Manchester United forward Lee Sharpe has claimed that forward Anthony Martial could be a "surprise package" for the Premier League club in the upcoming season.

Martial, who joined the Red Devils from Monaco in the summer of 2015, endured a disappointing six-month loan spell at Sevilla last campaign. Joining the La Liga club in January this year, he registered one goal and one assist in 12 appearances across all competitions.

But since his return to Manchester United, the 26-year-old has impressed with a brilliant run of form on the club's pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia. He has scored in each of the three friendlies against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace this month.

Anthony Martial has scored in every pre-season game so far.

Speaking to 888sport (via talkSPORT), Sharpe heaped praise on the France international. The 51-year-old said:

"I think Martial on his day is unplayable. I think he's that good. That's what frustrates fans, knowing he's that good but not doing it week-in, week-out."

The three-time Premier League winner continued:

"I don't know the lad personally so I'm unsure whether he is happy playing out wide, or if he prefers playing as a number nine. If he wants to be a number nine, and Ten Hag is happy for him to be there, and if Martial puts the work in, then United have a surprise package."

He added:

"A £50-60 million new player if you like because on his day he's unbelievable with quick feet. He can score goals and create for others and he's a fantastic talent. If United get the best of Martial then everybody will be happy."

Martial will be hoping to continue to impress new boss Erik ten Hag in the club's next friendly against Aston Villa on July 23.

Manchester United interested in Youri Tielemans

According to Ben Jacobs, Manchester United have identified Leicester City's Youri Tielemans as an alternative to Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Man United's interest in Tielemans is genuine, too, and growing. He's a far cheaper and less complicated option than Frenkie de Jong. Erik ten Hag has put him on a midfield shortlist. Tielemans indicated under Ralf Rangnick he didn't want to move to #MUFC but ten Hag may revisit. Man United's interest in Tielemans is genuine, too, and growing. He's a far cheaper and less complicated option than Frenkie de Jong. Erik ten Hag has put him on a midfield shortlist. Tielemans indicated under Ralf Rangnick he didn't want to move to #MUFC but ten Hag may revisit.

Earlier this month, the Red Devils reportedly reached an agreement with Barcelona for De Jong in a deal worth up to €85 million, as per The Athletic. However, the Netherlands international is yet to agree personal terms with the Premier League giants.

Tielemans, on the other hand, is keen to secure a summer move away from the King Power Stadium before his contract expires next summer. He has featured in 158 matches, registering 24 goals and 24 assists in all competitions for the Foxes.

