"He’s underrated" - Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold hails Manchester United star after brilliant performance at FIFA World Cup

Liverpool and England defender Trent-Alexander Arnold has heaped praise on his compatriot and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford following his performances at the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Rashford has scored three goals in as many games for the Three Lions and is currently the joint-highest scorer in the tournament in Qatar. He has helped England reach the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup, where they will face Senegal.

Ahead of the game, Alexander-Arnold was all praise for the Manchester United man, as he told talkSPORT:

“When he steps onto the pitch, you’re thinking he’s going to use his pace, he’s going to use his speed to get in behind, to get at people. He’s skillful, he can score goals, he can create goals."

He added:

"He’s someone, as defenders, you don’t want to play against players like that because all game you’re worried about what they’re going to do, if they’re going to score, if they’re going to create."

Alexander-Arnold also stressed Rashford's importance to club and country. He said:

"He’s an outstanding player. I think he’s underrated, I think he’s someone that can win games for club and country. He has shown that before and I’m sure he’ll carry on and do that. I think he’s someone that can help us win this tournament."

Rashford had a disappointing last campaign with Manchester United, as he scored just five goals in 32 games across competitions. However, the Englishman has started this season well, scoring eight goals in 19 games for the Red Devils.

Wes Brown believes FIFA World Cup star would be a good fit for Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown heaped praise on Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo following his performances at the FIFA World Cup. He claimed that forward would fit into Erik ten Hag's plans at Old Trafford but admitted it might be difficult to sign him in January.

Brown told Metro:

"He’s a big strong lad, he has great feet. It is a tough one, the obvious players are all at top clubs. But he is someone you could look at, he could easily fit into the way the manager plays."

He added:

"There is a space there to be filled and I’m pretty sure the manager will be looking at him. I just think in January, it is hard. You can pick people up but is it the guy you really want? Which you have got to be careful of."

Gakpo, like Rashford, has scored three goals for the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup so far. He has also registered an incredible 13 goals and 17 assists in just 24 games across competitions for PSV Eindhoven this campaign.

B/R Football @brfootball

Left foot vs. Ecuador

Right foot vs. Qatar

Cody Gakpo can score them all Header vs. SenegalLeft foot vs. EcuadorRight foot vs. QatarCody Gakpo can score them all Header vs. Senegal ✅Left foot vs. Ecuador ✅Right foot vs. Qatar ✅Cody Gakpo can score them all 🔥 https://t.co/mHTQ6tGyrh

Get Costa Rica vs Germany live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group B in FIFA World Cup 2022? England USA Wales Iran 1387 votes