“He’s unique and extraordinary” - Carlo Ancelotti names Jude Bellingham’s best position after impressive Real Madrid debut

In an exhilarating debut for Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham showcased his talents and left spectators impressed during the team's sensational comeback win against AC Milan.

For manager Carlo Ancelotti, determining Bellingham's optimal position has been a thought-provoking conundrum, but the Italian tactician seems to have it figured out.

This season, Ancelotti finds himself blessed with an abundance of midfield options, thanks to the acquisitions of both Bellingham and Arda Guler. The challenge now lies in how the esteemed Italian tactician will tactfully rotate the squad to grant his midfielders ample game time.

According to journalist Mario Cortegana (via GOAL), Ancelotti has experimented with two formations during training. The first, a 4-4-2 diamond, positions Bellingham as a dynamic 'number 10,' a role that allows him to flourish in an advanced attacking position. The second formation, a 4-2-3-1 setup, places Arda Guler in as the creative 'number 10.'

After Bellingham's remarkable display against Milan, Ancelotti has revealed the young midfielder's best position. The Italian manager said(via Madrid Universal):

"Jude Bellingham's best position is when he plays as a number 10."

Ancelotti further emphasized the importance of Bellingham to the team, while full of praise for the 20-year-old:

"Jude Bellingham is a fantastic player. He's very important. He is a complete midfielder and very good without the ball. He's unique and extraordinary."

The Madridistas spent €103 million to snatch up the midfield prodigy from Borussia Dortmund, but he has managed to meet expectations so far. Prior to his move to the Santiago Bernabeu, he racked up eight goals and provided five assists for Dortmund in the Bundesliga last season. He was also vital in their Champions League efforts, scoring four goals in seven appearances.

Real Madrid comeback to beat AC Milan 3-2

Real Madrid displayed remarkable resilience as they staged a stunning comeback to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory over AC Milan. It was far from an easy triumph for the Spanish giants, with Milan initially taking the lead through a well-executed header by Fikayo Tomori.

Milan continued their assault and doubled their lead just before the halftime whistle, courtesy of substitute Luka Romero's exquisite curler into the top corner. However, the tide shifted when Vinicius entered the fray.

The Brazilian's introduction injected new life into Madrid's attacking play. Vinicius orchestrated the move that led to their first goal.

He showcased his link-up abilities as Real Madrid exploited the counter-attack, ultimately culminating in a goal from Federico Valverde.

With the momentum firmly in their favor, Madrid continued to press forward, and it was Valverde who once again delivered a moment of brilliance, this time finding the back of the net with a well-placed shot.

With the match hanging in the balance, Vinicius emerged as the hero for Real Madrid. The Brazilian winger darted past the Milan defence, before expertly slotting the ball into the bottom corner with less than 10 minutes remaining on the clock.