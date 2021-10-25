"He's not the United type" - Fans rip Manchester United star for uninspiring comments after humiliating loss to Liverpool

Manchester United fans online have ripped into Harry Maguire's post-match comments following their humiliating 5-0 loss at the hands of Liverpool in the Premier League.

Following defeat, club-captain Maguire apologized to United fans and was quoted saying "I’m here because I have to be here” referring to his duties of talking to the media.

These comments did not go down well with some United supporters suggesting that the captain of such a proud footballing institute should take responsibility for their poor display against Liverpool.

Manchester United fans took to Twitter to voice their disapproval of the comments made by Harry Maguire, with many suggesting he is not fit to lead the Red Devils. Here are some of the best tweets:

Hugh Woozencroft @HughWoozencroft Did Harry Maguire really say he's only giving an interview "because he has to"???You're the captain of Manchester United and you just lost 5-0 at home to Liverpool. It's your job to front up!P.S Everything he said was a MESS. #MUNLIV

@deel @Adz_187 @HughWoozencroft How he was given the captaincy was a joke. He came from Leicester; having won nothing in his career and was senior to likes of De Gea, Pogba; etc. Looks even worse with Varane, Ronaldo and Cavani in the squad. Another casualty when Ole is sacked.

꧁☆*κɪɴɢ*☆꧂ @gwilldamaestro @TradeMatcher @HughWoozencroft Even if he was signed for just a pound, it'd still be considered robbery...always said he's not the United type...

Steve Bland @blandsteve @HughWoozencroft It's the biggest problem at the club mate. Zero proper leaders. On or off the pitch.

Femi Akin @Phemmyuk @HughWoozencroft I don't know if the players should ultimately be to blame. This performance makes one wonder if there was any training done during the week.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums "I'm here because I have to be here" Harry Maguire in his post-match interview.That's the Manchester United captain...🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

Samuel Agbo @agbo_stone @FootyAccums As a Man U fan, I don't even know what to feel 🤦‍♂️

Razorlight 🇳🇬 ❁ @Razorlight123 @FootyAccums I mean, they just lost 5-0, who would want to address the world after that lol.

Laura-Rose 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 @laurarose13521 If Maguire doesn’t want to do post match interviews anymore hand in the armband! If Maguire doesn’t want to do post match interviews anymore hand in the armband!

Jack @JackRMutton Harry Maguire Interview giving off major Hodgson after losing to Iceland vibes Harry Maguire Interview giving off major Hodgson after losing to Iceland vibes

Chris 🇵🇸 @TheVirgilEffect Maguire, the captain of Manchester United Football Club, said he was only doing the post-match interview because “he has to be here”. Embarrassing leader. Maguire, the captain of Manchester United Football Club, said he was only doing the post-match interview because “he has to be here”. Embarrassing leader.

abobbygold @abobbygold @footballdaily We don’t need your apology leave Manchester United for us please @footballdaily We don’t need your apology leave Manchester United for us please

Man Utd Updates @man1red1 @talkSPORT That’s what happens when you make someone captain as soon as they walk through the door, they don’t earn it @talkSPORT That’s what happens when you make someone captain as soon as they walk through the door, they don’t earn it

kenna @kennagq Nothing represents the mediocre Ole era like Captain Maguire Nothing represents the mediocre Ole era like Captain Maguire

General Outburst 🎈 @Witterbird84 Olé and Maguire interviews were painful. It's like asking for a second chance in a toxic relationship feeling. Olé and Maguire interviews were painful. It's like asking for a second chance in a toxic relationship feeling.

Fuad Alakbarov ⁠⁠ @DrAlakbarov Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "We apologise to the fans, it's nowhere near good enough." Harry Maguire apologises to the Manchester United fans for their 5-0 defeat to Liverpool Maguire's worst interview since the one in a Greek jail cell.

Pat @patfc91 They've got captain Maguire doing an interview now as if he's a serial winner. Guy hasn't won a single thing in his career 😂 They've got captain Maguire doing an interview now as if he's a serial winner. Guy hasn't won a single thing in his career 😂

The loss to Liverpool on Sunday was one of Manchester United's worst performances in the history of the Premier League. The Red Devils were never in the game right from Naby Keita's goal in the fifth minute.

Liverpool went on to score four more goals after that, winning the game in comprehensive fashion thanks to a Mohamed Salah hat-trick.

The 29-year-old winger is in the form of his life which has resulted in Liverpool piling more pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's shoulders. Many fans expect the club to sack the Norwegian in the near future.

Things don't get any easier for United and Solskjaer. The Red Devils are scheduled to play Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in their next two fixtures in the Premier League.

Manchester United left behind title-rivals following defeat to Liverpool

Prior to the start of the Premier League season, United were deemed one of the title favorites following the summer acquisitions of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho. However, the Red Devils are now trailing their supposed rivals by huge margins.

The defeat to Liverpool was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side's second consecutive loss in the Premier League in a four-game winless run. Manchester United have lost to the likes of Aston Villa and Leicester City in this barren run.

Manchester United are now seventh in the Premier League standings, having picked up 14 points from their first nine matches. The Red Devils are behind the likes of West Ham United, Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United are now eight points behind league leaders Chelsea and seven points behind Liverpool.

Express Sports @IExpressSports Liverpool put five past a shambolic Manchester United, who are now without a win in their last four matches and have slipped to seventh on the #PL table, at Old Trafford on Sunday. indianexpress.com/article/sports…

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in stupendous form at the moment. The Reds have scored 10 goals in their last two Premier League games and are the only unbeaten side left in the league.

