"He's not the United type" - Fans rip Manchester United star for uninspiring comments after humiliating loss to Liverpool

Manchester United fans online have ripped into Harry Maguire's post-match comments following their humiliating 5-0 loss at the hands of Liverpool in the Premier League.
Following defeat, club-captain Maguire apologized to United fans and was quoted saying "I’m here because I have to be here” referring to his duties of talking to the media.
These comments did not go down well with some United supporters suggesting that the captain of such a proud footballing institute should take responsibility for their poor display against Liverpool.
Manchester United fans took to Twitter to voice their disapproval of the comments made by Harry Maguire, with many suggesting he is not fit to lead the Red Devils. Here are some of the best tweets:
The loss to Liverpool on Sunday was one of Manchester United's worst performances in the history of the Premier League. The Red Devils were never in the game right from Naby Keita's goal in the fifth minute.
Liverpool went on to score four more goals after that, winning the game in comprehensive fashion thanks to a Mohamed Salah hat-trick.
The 29-year-old winger is in the form of his life which has resulted in Liverpool piling more pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's shoulders. Many fans expect the club to sack the Norwegian in the near future.
Things don't get any easier for United and Solskjaer. The Red Devils are scheduled to play Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in their next two fixtures in the Premier League.
Manchester United left behind title-rivals following defeat to Liverpool
Prior to the start of the Premier League season, United were deemed one of the title favorites following the summer acquisitions of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho. However, the Red Devils are now trailing their supposed rivals by huge margins.
The defeat to Liverpool was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side's second consecutive loss in the Premier League in a four-game winless run. Manchester United have lost to the likes of Aston Villa and Leicester City in this barren run.
Manchester United are now seventh in the Premier League standings, having picked up 14 points from their first nine matches. The Red Devils are behind the likes of West Ham United, Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur.
Manchester United are now eight points behind league leaders Chelsea and seven points behind Liverpool.
Liverpool, on the other hand, are in stupendous form at the moment. The Reds have scored 10 goals in their last two Premier League games and are the only unbeaten side left in the league.