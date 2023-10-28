“He’s an upgrade on Hojlund” – Ex-Premier League manager claims Eddie Nketiah will shine at Manchester United after Arsenal hat-trick

Former Premier League midfielder and manager Tim Sherwood reckons Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah would be a better fit at Manchester United than new signing Rasmus Hojlund.

Nketiah, 24, brought up his first Premier League hat-trick on Saturday (October 28), scoring his side's first three goals in their 5-0 home win over rock-bottom Sheffield United in the league.

The Gunners striker opened the scoring in the 28th minute before doubling his team's lead five minutes into the second period. Eight minutes later, Nketiah brought up his first Premier League hat-trick. Fabio Vieira and Takehiro Tomiyasu added gloss to the scoreline with late strikes.

Nketiah has five league goals in 10 games this season. That's in sharp contrast to new United striker Hojlund, who's yet to score in six outings since arriving from Atalanta this summer.

Sherwood said about Nketiah (Sky Sports via Football 365) being an 'upgrade' on the £64 million arrival Hojlund:

“I feel sorry for Eddie because people always, even Arsenal fans, always asking questions about him and look at what he can’t do. I like to look at what they can do. He can play in a lot of teams. A lot of big teams.

“You’re telling me this boy couldn’t play for Man United at the moment, instead of Hojlund? He’s an upgrade on Hojlund. They spent an awful lot of money on him. For me, he’s top drawer. I think he warrants playing for Arsenal at the top of the Premier League."

Despite his travails in the league, Hojlund has scored thrice in as many UEFA Champions League games for his new side.

How Manchester United fared against Arsenal this season

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United and Arsenal have had contrasting starts to the new season. While United have 15 points from nine Premier League outings, the Gunners have 24 points from 10 games.

One of United's four league defeats this season came at the Gunners. Erik ten Hag's side made a bright start at the Emirates, with Marcus Rashford opening the scoring in the 27th minute.

However, Martin Odegaard put the Gunners back on level terms just a minute later. A draw seemed on the cards, but Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus scored deep in added time to give Mikel Arteta's side a 3-1 win.