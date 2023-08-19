"He’s useless" - Pundit takes shots at Arsenal star, does not think he is Premier League quality

talkSPORT pundits Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent recently had a heated argument over the quality of Arsenal forward Kai Havertz. While Goldstein was of the opinion that the German was not Premier League quality, Bent disagreed, stating that he could not be a poor footballer as he is playing at a high level.

The conversation between the pair went:

Goldstein: “Kai Havertz – Chelsea to Arsenal – £65 million.”

Bent: “(I rate him) C.”

Goldstein: “I can see he’s rubbish.”

Bent: “He’s not rubbish, he’s a good footballer.”

Goldstein: “No he’s not, he’s not. I don’t care, he’s rubbish.”

Bent: “How can you see he’s rubbish? Look at the level he’s playing at!

Goldstein: “I’m being honest, he’s useless.”

Bent: “He’s clearly not rubbish, is he? look at the level he’s playing at. He can’t be rubbish!”

Havertz made a switch across London, joining Arsenal from Chelsea in a deal worth £65 million. He joined the Blues as one of Europe's hottest prospects after shining at Bayer Leverkusen three seasons ago.

The 24-year-old failed to make a big impact at Stamford Bridge across his three campaigns. However, he did have a moment to remember, scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final in the 2020-21 edition.

The switch to the Emirates is expected to be a turnaround in the German's career. While he was deployed mostly as a center forward at Chelsea, Mikel Arteta has stated that he will look to play Havertz as part of a midfield three. He enjoyed some good moments in the team's pre-season tour of the US but struggled in their opening Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lauds Kai Havertz's start to new campaign

Mikel Arteta suggested that he was impressed by new signing Kai Havertz's initial performances. Speaking in a press conference ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace, the Spaniard was appreciative of the 24-year-old's versatility.

He said:

“I’m really happy with what he’s bringing to the team, his intensity, his mobility, his threat, his understanding of the game and spaces, and the way he’s fitted in around the boys as well, so I’m really, really happy with him.”

“The other day as well he played in two different positions throughout the game, one more as a number eight, one more as a number 10.”

Following the Gunners' 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest in their Premier League opener, they will face Crystal Palace on Monday (August 21).