“He’s usually there either before me or right after” – Matt Turner names Arsenal star who always shows up first for training

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner has named Bukayo Saka as the first player to arrive for training at London Colney.

The Gunners shot-stopper has revealed on CBS' The Morning Show the graft that Saka, 21, puts in behind the scenes. The English winger has been in superb form, scoring 13 goals and providing 10 assists in 40 appearances across competitions.

Turner has explained how Saka works just as hard on the pitch as he does off it. He said:

"He's got a good head on his shoulders. He's got the right mentality every day. Our training sessions are super intense. I just had a kid & I get to training early. & he's usually there either before me or right after."

Saka's hard work is paying off as the Gunners attacker has lit up the Premier League this season. His 12 goals and 10 assists in the league have helped guide Mikel Arteta's side to the top of the table.

The Arsenal forward has also excelled at international level with England. He was a standout performer for the Three Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scoring three goals and providing two assists in five games.

Arsenal's Turner hints at dissatisfaction over playing time under Mikel Arteta

Matt Turner has been unable to displace (Aaron Ramsdale) above.

Turner arrived at Arsenal from New England Revolution last summer for £7.5 million. The American was signed as backup to Aaron Ramsdale. He has featured just seven times across competitions, keeping four clean sheets.

Ramsdale has been undroppable for the Gunners this season, putting in inspired performances. However, Turner has hinted that he wants more game time. He told CBS Sports Golazo:

"I’m not the type of person who takes their job lightly. I want to be playing every single chance I can get. I show up to training with the right mentality. I work really, really hard to improve in the areas I need to."

Turner alluded to the competition he has with Ramsdale in being Arteta's first-choice keeper at the Emirates:

"I’m trying to compete to get onto the field. I think Aaron Ramsdale and I have become better goalkeepers from challenging each other."

Turner is earning more game time for his USA national team. He has earned 26 international caps, keeping 17 clean sheets. He played the full 90 minutes in USA's CONCACAF Nations League A victories over Grenada and El Salvador in March.

