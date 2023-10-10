"He's very, very well known internationally" - Alisha Lehmann says she was offered £90,000 for one night stand by famous celeb

Aston Villa women's player Alisha Lehmann recently made a surprising revelation regarding an extravagant proposal she once received. The acclaimed footballer opened up about a prominent male celebrity who offered her a staggering sum of nearly £100,000 for a single night's affair.

The internationally recognized celebrity, whose identity remains concealed, allegedly extended the invitation during Lehmann's vacation in the United States. While speaking to podcast host Shirin David, Lehmann recounted how she received the unusual offer. She elaborated on the message that was sent to her at a Miami club.

Even though she chose not to respond to the message, Alisha Lehmann mentioned that she had previously encountered the celebrity, albeit without direct interaction (via Daily Star):

"'I'll pay Alisha 100,000 Swiss Francs (£90,121) for one night with her.' Of course, I didn't answer, it was crazy. The message was from someone very well known. We've met before, but not in person. We were at the same event."

Shirin David probed further, trying to guess the celebrity's identity. However, the 24-year-old footballer maintained her discretion, merely alluding to the celebrity's widespread fame.

"I can't reveal [his name]. But he is very, very well known internationally. The thing is, I still have the message. He's a bit stupid," she added.

Alisha Lehmann, who boasts an impressive 15.5 million followers on Instagram, also shed light on other interactions she's had with celebrities. Despite the shocking nature of the aforementioned encounter, not all her experiences have been unsettling.

"That was only three days ago. Drake wrote to me! He asked me for a jersey," she added.

Alisha Lehmann seals a new three-year contract with Aston Villa

Aston Villa Women's team have solidified its commitment to star player Alisha Lehmann with the announcement of a fresh three-year contract. The Swiss international, having represented her nation in the Women's World Cup, has been instrumental for Villa since her transfer from West Ham in 2021.

The 24-year-old winger, who has so far made 55 appearances and netted 10 goals, is now set to remain with the Women's Super League team until 2026. Furthermore, the agreement includes an option for a one-year extension.

Manager Carla Ward expressed her satisfaction with the deal on the club's official site. She stated (via LiveScore):

"Alisha has been a big part of our journey since I arrived and has played a huge part in our progression as a football club. She is a very important piece to the puzzle and is someone I thoroughly enjoy working with. We're delighted she's committed her long-term future with us."

In the previous season, Alisha Lehmann showcased her skills and was a defining factor in the team's success. Scoring six times, she helped propel Villa to a fifth-place finish in the WSL and also played a role in their historical journey to the Women's FA Cup semi-finals.