"He's walking around like it's a bit of fun out there" - Jamie Redknapp blasts Manchester United star in sensational rant after Brentford draw

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has slammed Marcus Rashford for his lackluster display as Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, March 30.

The Bees dominated at home for large parts of the game but were unable to make the most of their chances, hitting the woodwork twice in the first half. Manchester United's Mason Mount came off the bench to score in the 96th minute, but Kristoffer Ajer leveled the scores three minutes later with a finish from close range.

Marcus Rashford struggled to get onto the ball, particularly in the first half. Redknapp criticized the 26-year-old for lacking movement and energy, accusing him of 'walking around like it's a bit of fun'.

He said (via Manchester Evening News):

“I think Man United fans would have been really looking forward to tonight. On the back of a brilliant result against Liverpool, they could turn their season around. They have been so bad tonight, I cannot believe the lack of effort, spark and desire to win individual battles to make things happen. I'm watching Rashford. He's walking around like it's a bit of fun out there."

He added:

“It's the Premier League, you have got to try and win games. We have been amazed at how poor United have been.”

Rashford has struggled for form this season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

How did Manchester United fare in their 1-1 draw against Brentford?

Manchester United's season of inconsistencies continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Brentford. They remain sixth in the Premier League with 48 points from 29 games, 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Erik ten Hag's men had more possession with 53 percent of the ball in contrast to the Bees' 47 percent. They also attempted a total of 450 passes, with an accuracy of 80 percent, while Brentford attempted 375 passes with an accuracy of 69 percent.

However, Brentford dominated the game in attack and arguably should have scored a minimum of two goals in the first half. They had 31 shots in total, with five being on target, whereas Manchester United had 11 shots, landing five on target.