"He's been a wall", "Another monstrous performance" - Real Madrid fans hail superstar for his 'man of the match' performance in win over Mallorca

Real Madrid fans on social media hailed centre-back Antonio Rudiger for his incredible performance in their 1-0 win over Mallorca in La Liga on Wednesday, January 3. The German defender scored the winner in the 78th minute, getting on the end of Luka Modric's corner.

Los Blancos' attack was found wanting against a strong Mallorca defense as they missed two big chances in the encounter. Vinicius Jr. missed one in the 20th minute as his left-footed effort was saved by Predrag Rajkovic. The game's most presentable opportunity fell to Brahim Diaz in the 69th minute, but his header hit the post.

Besides scoring the winner, Rudiger was solid in defense for the home side. He completed four recoveries, two clearances, and two interceptions. Fans had nothing but praise for the defender, as they took to social media afterward. One fan said:

"Easily man of the match even without that goal. he's been a wall. crazy guy"

Another added:

"Rudiger this season. Another monstrous performance. The best centre-back in the world right now. #HalaMadrid"

Here is a selection of their posts on X:

Other fans could only thank him for saving the game:

Rudiger also drew comparisons to Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos:

Carlo Ancelotti confirms that he will retire at Real Madrid

Legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that it is his wish to end his managerial career after his current stint at Real Madrid.

The Italian tactician extended his contract with Los Blancos recently, despite reports claiming that he will leave at the end of the season amid interest from the Brazil national team.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game against Mallorca, the 64-year-old manager said (via Football Italia):

“Yes, but it may not be in 2026. Hopefully, I can stay until 2027 or 2028. I want to be a coach and I like Madrid. I was in contact with the President of the Brazilian federation and I appreciated his interest. It made me proud, but I was always clear about my situation with Real Madrid and it ended as I wanted: staying here.”

Real Madrid fans will be hoping that the recent success he has brought to the Santiago Bernabeu will continue throughout his tenure with the club.