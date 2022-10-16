"He's a warrior and would've been perfect for El Clasico", "Ancelotti's team selection drives me nuts" - Real Madrid fans feel key player has been 'robbed' ahead of Barcelona clash

Real Madrid have announced their lineup for the El Clasico against Barcelona in La Liga on Sunday (16 October), and fans aren't happy to see Antonio Rudiger on the bench.

The German injured himself after scoring in their 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (12 October).

However, all injury fears were soon allayed when he posted a message on social media saying he's okay, before being given the green light for Sunday's fixture by his team.

Yet, coach Carlo Ancelotti has decided to start him on the bench for a crunch encounter with the Catalans as Eder Militao and David Alaba start in the center-back positions.

While it's still a good lineup, Real Madrid fans aren't convinced and feel Rudiger should've started, given his impact on the side since joining on a free transfer from Chelsea this summer.

The German defender has been a fine addition to the squad, bringing his experience and big-game pedigree to the Los Blancos backline while posing an attacking threat from set-pieces.

One supporter hailed Rudiger as a "warrior" while saying he was a perfect fit for an occasion like the El Clasico, while another lamented Ancelotti's unpredictable team selections.

Here are some of the best fan reactions on Twitter:

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Why has Rudiger been benched, he's a warrior and would've been perfect for El Clasico Why has Rudiger been benched, he's a warrior and would've been perfect for El Clasico

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Ancelotti's team selection drives me nuts at times Ancelotti's team selection drives me nuts at times

Syed @Syed_Madridista

Now pray that they don't play crosses and inshaAllah @MadridXtra No Rudiger, No partyNow pray that they don't play crosses and inshaAllah @MadridXtra No Rudiger, No partyNow pray that they don't play crosses and inshaAllah

Marden @IBODIEDPSG @MadridXtra Rüdiger is the only Player Who could stop Lewa and he is not starting @MadridXtra Rüdiger is the only Player Who could stop Lewa and he is not starting

Real Madrid and Barcelona meet in a potential Clasico thriller

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been the best performing sides in La Liga thus far, winning seven of their opening eight games and collecting 22 points from a possible 24. The Catalans are at the top on goal difference.

While Los Blancos have merely continued from where they left off last season, their rivals have looked rejuvenated after key signings during the summer.

The match also brings two of the world's best strikers, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema, together in what could be the start of a new and exciting rivalry.

Real Madrid will have revenge on their minds for the 4-0 thrashing which Barcelona delivered in their last clash in March, which was also at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Catalans, though, are looking to make it back-to-back Clasico victories for the first time since 2019.

The game kicks off in less than an hour.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes