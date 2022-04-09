“He’s well worth it and I wouldn’t be surprised if someone paid that much” – Kevin Phillips backs Liverpool interest for player who could be worth £150 million

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips recently claimed that Liverpool's potential £150 million swoop for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is well worth the money.

As per Football Insider, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is interested in signing Rice. David Moyes recently claimed was worth at least £150 million (via Daily Mail).

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips claimed that Rice was well worth the money. As per 90min, the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are all said to be interested in the 23-year-old. Phillips said that West Ham could easily get the money they are expected to hold out for. He said:

“He’s got to be worth at least £100million. I’m not sure about that £150 million valuation – but who can put a price on what he brings to West Ham? At the end of the day, if someone wants him – they’re going to pay it.

He added:

“He’s got age on his side. He can bring quality to any top side for the next ten years. That is worth £100million-plus. But if West Ham are going to hold out for that £150million – he’s well worth it and I wouldn’t be surprised if someone paid that much.”

Should Declan Rice be interested in Liverpool move?

It is clear that Rice is going to come expensive. The midfielder has consistently improved in recent seasons and has recently increased his attacking output as well.

Rice is already a world-class defensive midfielder and has four goals and four assists in 40 appearances in all competitions this season. His ability to move ahead with the ball and make late runs into the final third has been impressive. The 23-year-old is perhaps only going to get better.

Squawka @Squawka



100% take-on success

66 touches

10x possession won (most)

6 duels won

5 accurate long balls

4 interceptions (=most)

3 tackles

2 take-ons

2 blocked shots

0 fouls conceded



Class as usual. Declan Rice for West Ham vs. Lyon:100% take-on success66 touches10x possession won (most)6 duels won5 accurate long balls4 interceptions (=most)3 tackles2 take-ons2 blocked shots0 fouls concededClass as usual. #UEL Declan Rice for West Ham vs. Lyon:100% take-on success 66 touches 10x possession won (most)6 duels won 5 accurate long balls 4 interceptions (=most) 3 tackles2 take-ons 2 blocked shots 0 fouls conceded Class as usual. #UEL https://t.co/f4ym21Z6M4

However, with multiple big boys in the Premier League interested, Liverpool might find it difficult to snag him. Apart from the financial ask, the fact that Klopp trusts his current defensive midfielder in the form of Fabinho is not an inviting situation for Rice.

The same is true at Manchester City, who have in Rodri a 25-year-old defensive midfielder who has already gained the manager’s trust.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Jack Wilshere angers Liverpool fans as he explains why Declan Rice is better than Fabinho Jack Wilshere angers Liverpool fans as he explains why Declan Rice is better than Fabinhomirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/gx5zMrHTfG

At Chelsea, Rice will probably be deployed alongside Kante in a deep midfield pairing. However, the Blues have their own problems with respect to their ownership and might struggle to fund a move in the summer. That leaves Manchester United, who are still reportedly favoring a move for the West Ham United man.

While it is still unclear where Rice will end up, his quality and desire to win trophies means that a big-money move can be expected in the summer.

Edited by Aditya Singh