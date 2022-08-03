"He’s a winner and that’s why the fans love him" - Frank McAvennie singles out Arsenal star for special praise with 'go-getter' claim

Former Scottish top-flight winner Frank McAvennie has praised Arsenal left-back and fan favorite Kieran Tierney for his mentality.

Over the last two seasons, Tierney has often been one of the Gunners' best players when fit. However, injury issues have plagued him and limited his time on the pitch. The Scottish defender has started just 48 out of 76 Premier League matches across the last two campaigns.

Aside from his obvious abilities on the ball, McAvennie believes Tierney has an excellent attitude. He feels this is why Gooners love him despite his persistent injury troubles. The former Celtic forward told Football Insider:

“I like it when Kieran Tierney is playing. He’s a winner and that’s why the fans love him. Unfortunately he’s getting injured a bit but when he’s playing the fans love him. He’s a go-getter.”

McAvennie continued:

“He’s not thinking that he needs to go out and be a good player, he just does it. As long as he does his job he doesn’t care how he does it.”

Arsenal @Arsenal



You’re an inspiration, Cameron. It was brilliant to have you with us last night. Keep fighting! In our last match before he undergoes surgery, Arsenal fan Cameron reached out to @KieranTierney1 to try and meet his heroYou’re an inspiration, Cameron. It was brilliant to have you with us last night. Keep fighting! In our last match before he undergoes surgery, Arsenal fan Cameron reached out to @KieranTierney1 to try and meet his hero ❤️You’re an inspiration, Cameron. It was brilliant to have you with us last night. Keep fighting! 💪 https://t.co/aMIjZfTZxT

Despite praising Tierney's attitude, the 62-year-old went on to state that the mentality within Arsenal's squad still needs to change, saying:

“They’ve brought in two good players but I think there’s still a lot of dead wood at Arsenal that they’ve got to get rid of. There’s a few players there that they can get rid of. I think the mentality of the players needs to change.”

McAvennie concluded:

“The mentality has got to change at Arsenal for them to be anywhere near contenders. But they need another three or four players to be up there.”

Arsenal set to begin 2022-23 Premier League season with plenty of optimism

Arsenal have been one of the most active teams in the ongoing transfer window.

They have brought in the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira to improve the quality of their squad from last season. Jesus, in particular, has played a starring role as the Gunners completed their pre-season with just one loss.

They defeated Ipswich Town, FC Nurnberg, Everton, Orlando City, and Chelsea in their first five club friendlies this summer. Mikel Arteta then put out a much-changed side for their behind-closed-doors friendly against Brentford, which they lost 2-1.

However, the Premier League giants bounced back by thrashing Sevilla 6-0 in their final pre-season fixture. Jesus scored a hat-trick while Bukayo Saka netted a brace as the Gunners stormed their way to a comprehensive victory.

Arsenal @Arsenal 𝗛𝗶𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝗶𝘅 𝗶𝗻 𝗡𝟱!



6-0 (FT) 𝗛𝗶𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝗶𝘅 𝗶𝗻 𝗡𝟱!6-0(FT) 🔥 𝗛𝗶𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝗶𝘅 𝗶𝗻 𝗡𝟱! 🔥🔴 6-0 ⚫️ (FT) https://t.co/bE5gzzkDLB

Arsenal will now head into their 2022-23 Premier League opener against Crystal Palace with optimism and vigor. Arteta's troops will take on the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Saturday, August 6.

