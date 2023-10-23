"He's winning the next World Cup" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo is spotted alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Saudi Minister of Sports

Fans on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) reacted after Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Saudi Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki.

All three individuals attended the New World Sports Conference 2023. Ronaldo and Infantino catching up has gotten fans reacting, with one of them claiming that the Portuguese will now win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The fan wrote on X:

"He's winning the next world cup."

Gianni Infantino is often known for having a cordial relationship with Lionel Messi. While the Argentine won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the consensus holy grail remains elusive for his Portuguese rival.

Ronaldo will be 41 when the 2026 FIFA World Cup takes place. Whether he will participate in the tournament remains doubtful.

However, his recent form for club and country has been inspiring. The 38-year-old has netted 12 goals and provided six assists in 12 matches for Al-Nassr this season.

Fans, for now, are excited to see Cristiano Ronaldo meet up with Gianni Infantino.

Here are some of the best reactions on social media platform X after they were spotted together:

Cristiano Ronaldo shared an interesting insight into his daily routine

Despite being 38, Cristiano Ronaldo remains an elite athlete in top physical condition. A lot of that is because of his strict regime and well-disciplined daily routine. Hence, fans are often curious to know Ronaldo's daily activities.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner shared an insight into how he spends a typical day, telling in the recent conference (quotes via GOATTWorld X):

"I like to spend 30 minutes alone doing my own thing, and then I spend the rest of the day with my family and teammates. Not many people talk about that, but for me it's very important."

Apart from his professional and commercial ventures, Ronaldo can often be seen spending quality time with his family. His words, though, show that even for such an athlete and individual of enormous stature, daily personal time is a crucial aspect.

Ronaldo will return to action with Al-Nassr on October 24 as Luis Castro's team take on Al-Duhail in an AFC Champions League match.

The Knights of Najd have won both of their group games so far and sit atop Group E. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored one goal in two appearances in the group stages of the competition so far.