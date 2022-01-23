"He's a wonderful talent" - Don Hutchinson suggests Liverpool would be a better option for Barcelona star than Arsenal

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele is reportedly on the radar of Liverpool and Arsenal. Former Premier League star Don Hutchinson recently spoke about transfer speculation and stated that the Reds would be a better option for Dembele.

Barcelona have a clear plan to extend the contract of French winger Ousmane Dembele. The 24 year old was heavily admired by Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez, who was also pushing the club to extend Dembele's contract. Barca finally put an offer on the table for the French international to continue his stint with the Blaugrana a few weeks ago.

However, there has been no movement from Dembele's side which has heavily annoyed the Barca hierarchy. As a result, Barca have declared that Dembele should find a suitor before Jan 31 as the club are willing to let him go in this January transfer window.

Many elite clubs from Europe, who are aware of Dembele's current situation, have declared their interest to sign the 24 year old this January. Signing the French international would be a huge boost for any club as the player is still young and has immense talent to showcase. The likes of Liverpool and Arsenal are being touted as favorites to sign Dembele and former PL star Don Hutchinson shared his opinion on transfer reports relating to Dembele.

Don Hutchinson, who was speaking on the BBC 5 Live Football Daily podcast, claimed it would be a huge risk for Arsenal to sign Ousmane Dembele as they already have Pepe in their team who has a similar style of play. The former PL star then added that Liverpool could benefit from signing the 24 year old as he could be used as a squad player.

He said:

"If I was Liverpool I would (go for Dembele). If I was Arsenal I’m thinking I could get more out of Pepe, they’re two similar players. The trouble with Dembele is that he’s not been fit enough at Barca, he’s a wonderful talent, he certainly was at Dortmund. If Arsenal threw their money at Dembele I think it would be a risk, but if Liverpool did it he’d be a squad player who’d have to fight for his position.”

Liverpool reached the finals of the Carabao cup by defeating Arsenal in the Semi Finals

After a 0-0 draw in the first leg, tensions were high when Liverpool and Arsenal faced each other for the second leg of the Carabao cup semifinals. The Reds, who were a bit shaky in the first leg, decided to up their game even without the presence of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. Diogo Jota rose to the occasion and scored a brace to steer the Reds to the finals of the Carabao cup.

Also Read Article Continues below

Gunners fans were disappointed with their team's effort as they were just two wins away from winning a trophy. The Reds, on the other hand, have a chance to win yet another trophy under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp when they face Chelsea in the finals of the Carabao Cup

Edited by Arnav