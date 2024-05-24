“He’s working to recover for Euros” - Ancelotti confirms injury blow to Real Madrid midfielder who will miss Champions League final

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has said that midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is set to miss the upcoming UEFA Champions League final. Los Blancos take on Borussia Dortmund in the title match at the Wembley in London on June 1.

Tchoameni, 24, has played a key role in Madrid's successful season, contributing three goals and an assist in 38 games across competitions. All four goal contributions have come in 27 games in La Liga, which Ancelotti's side won for a record-extending 36th time.

The Frenchman has also played eight games in the Champions League, including five in the knockouts. However, he's set to miss the title match due to injury, as confirmed by Ancelotti (via transfer guru Fabrizio Romano):

“He’s working to recover for the Euros."

The midfielder is sweating to be available for France's subsequent Euro 2024 campaign in Germany next month. Les Bleus open their campaign against Austria on June 17 before taking on Netherlands four days later and Poland on June 24 in their final group-stage game.

Tchouameni has played 31 times for France, contributing three goals and an assist. All but one of those goal contributions (an assist) have come in competitive outings.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: A few tidbits

Real Madrid are into another Champions League final.

Real Madrid have had a storied rivalry with Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League. In 14 meetings, Carlo Ancelotti's side have won six and lost three.

The two sides last met in the group stage of the 2017-18 edition, which Madrid won. Los Blancos won 3-1 away on matchday 1 before triumphing 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu on matchday 6.

Their last knockout clash came in the 2013-14 quarterfinals, with Madrid winning 3-0 at home and losing 2-0 away to advance 3-2 on aggregate. They went on to win their La Decima that year.

A year before, though, Dortmund had knocked out Madrid in the semifinals, winning 4-1 at home in the first leg and surviving a 2-0 second-leg away loss. They went on to lose 2-1 to Bayern Munich in the final, though.

Dortmund's top Champions League goalscorer Marco Reus (24 goals) is set to play his final game for the club.