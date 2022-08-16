“He’s more ‘you’re going to watch me and you’re going to learn’” – Rio Ferdinand feels Cristiano Ronaldo’s aura could be burden for some Manchester United teammates

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has speculated that Cristiano Ronaldo’s 'aura' could be weighing heavily on some of his teammates, keeping them from living up to their potential.

Cristiano Ronaldo ended the 2021-22 campaign as Manchester United’s leading goalscorer. He scored 24 goals for the club in 38 games and helped the Red Devils to many important results.

The 37-year-old superstar hasn’t scored this season.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Imagine being the greatest footballer of all time having to endure playing with this gutless bunch of weak woeful wastrels? Must be torture for @Cristiano - hope he escapes soon. Imagine being the greatest footballer of all time having to endure playing with this gutless bunch of weak woeful wastrels? Must be torture for @Cristiano - hope he escapes soon. https://t.co/8QbvEdmAEF

His determination to be one of the best has been evident throughout his career and is undoubtedly his most defining personality trait. Ferdinand, however, feels that his 'aura' is not doing any good for some of his current Manchester United teammates.

Drawing parallels with Manchester United legend Roy Keane, Ferdinand said on his Vibe With Five podcast (via Manchester Evening News):

“There’s two things: his reputation and is he weighing heavy on others’ shoulders? Is his energy about wanting to be there? Roy Keane was a huge character, leader, aggressive, in people’s faces, very different to Cristiano but he had an aura around him that I felt, and players who I speak to suppress some people and players. Natural instincts, natural way of playing, the way they carry themselves in training, matches.

“The likes of John O’Shea, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Wes Brown, Darren Fletcher - he’ll tell you that himself. When he left, Roy Keane, they flourished as not only football players but as people. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not so much as a football player, but they were allowed to breathe and they felt more comfortable.”

He continued:

“He did so much positive for them, he was brilliant in the way he spoke to those players, but also at times he was maybe a detriment to them, the pressure he put on them - unknowingly I suppose - just because of who he was and the stature of player that he was.

“I think maybe Cristiano’s stature, he’s not a talker and someone who’s going to sit down and talk to me. He’s more ‘you’re going to watch me and you’re going to learn’ and the aura that he has to be one of the best players ever could be a burden on some of these players, and they’re not able to handle that pressure that’s coming from him.”

Cristiano Ronaldo still has a lot to offer to Manchester United

As Rio Ferdinand has pointed out, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most demanding and committed personalities out there. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is never satisfied, always looking to go the extra mile to help the cause, possibly as the hero of the show.

His insatiable desire to win can make it difficult for teammates to keep pace, but Manchester United could very well benefit from having such a personality in the dressing room.

If Erik ten Hag can fit Cristiano Ronaldo into his system, he could be the ideal man to lead the team. He has plenty of experience, can still score for fun, and is a proven leader on the pitch.

He might not be as willing to press as a 20-year-old, but he could still make a difference thanks to his world class movement and finishing.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Man Utd insist he's not for sale - Jorge Mendes keeps exploring options. Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Jorge Mendes' still working to find a solution, potential last-minute transfer as one year ago - Cristiano's priority has always been to leave Man Utd this summerMan Utd insist he's not for sale - Jorge Mendes keeps exploring options. Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Jorge Mendes' still working to find a solution, potential last-minute transfer as one year ago - Cristiano's priority has always been to leave Man Utd this summer 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFCMan Utd insist he's not for sale - Jorge Mendes keeps exploring options. https://t.co/DEUEEfX3yr

With Manchester United succumbing to consecutive defeats in the Premier League, they need someone to help them get back up. There’s hardly a better candidate to get the job done than the game’s all-time leading goalscorer (815 goals for clubs + country) Cristiano Ronaldo.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava