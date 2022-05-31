“He’s young player who’s got plenty of experience” – David James believes Bundesliga star ‘could be an option’ to replace Mane at Liverpool

Former England goalkeeper David James has suggested that Liverpool should pursue Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick to replace the departing Sadio Mane this summer.

Speaking to GGRecon, James was asked how much Mane's absence next season will impact the club. The Englishman stated that the forward will have to be replaced and that Schick could be a good option for the Reds. He explained:

"If Mané’s going then they have to replace him. Going back to my earlier point about Liverpool’s recruitment, I’m sure for any position in that team they’ll know who their targets are, what they’ll cost and all these things, therefore they'll be seeing that Mané could be leaving and know they’ll have to act fast."

He continued:

"We’ve spoken about Harry Kane already as a potential replacement, but I’ll just chuck a name in there; you’ve got Patrik Shick who finished second to Robert Lewandowski in the Bundesliga goal standings. He’s a young player who’s got plenty of experience, so he could be an option for Liverpool."

The Czech Republic striker followed up on his Silver Boot-winning Euro 2020 campaign with an amazing individual season for Bayer Leverkusen which has lead the club to extend his contract till 2027. Schick scored 24 goals in 27 Bundesliga appearances in the 2021-22 season.

Schick will be joined by Adam Hlozek at Bayer in the coming days. Official. Bayer Leverkusen have now extended Patrick Schick’s contract until June 2027, as the plan has always been not to sell him this summer.Schick will be joined by Adam Hlozek at Bayer in the coming days. Official. Bayer Leverkusen have now extended Patrick Schick’s contract until June 2027, as the plan has always been not to sell him this summer. 🔒🇨🇿 #transfersSchick will be joined by Adam Hlozek at Bayer in the coming days.

Mane is reportedly set to leave the club, with Bayern Munich the frontrunners in the race for the winger. The German club is reportedly currently in negotiations to sign the winger for a fee believed to be around £30 million.

"There has to be an improvement" - James on Liverpool's recruitment this summer

Mane in action for the Reds

James also urged the Reds to invest wisely in the summer in order to improve on their squad from this season. He said:

"Whoever the replacement is, considering the goals they have scored this season and finishing behind Manchester City by one point again, then there has to be an improvement considering Erling Haaland is heading to Man City. If you’re not going to improve yourselves then what chance do you have? Liverpool lost four games in all competitions this season, so you would argue that means they’re the best team theoretically, but the problem was that there were too many draws that cost them the title in the end."

He continued:

"One win instead of a draw would have given them the advantage they needed. One goal stopped them winning the title, but with Erling Haaland next season at Manchester City, then the difference isn’t going to be just one goal, it may be multiple goals. Liverpool have to make that improvement. It’s doable but the recruitment will have to be spot on again."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Will tomorrow be Sadio Mane's last game for Liverpool? Will tomorrow be Sadio Mane's last game for Liverpool? 😳 https://t.co/YzEOpYBO0y

