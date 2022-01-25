"He should be sacked" - Piers Morgan blasts Arsenal's performances under Mikel Arteta

English TV personality Piers Morgan has slammed Arsenal and their manager Mikel Arteta for the club's performances in recent weeks.

Morgan believes the club should sack the Spaniard if they fail to finish in the top four of the Premier League and qualify for next season's Champions League.

Arsenal played out a disappointing 0-0 draw with Burnley in the Premier League last weekend. Sean Dyche's side are currently at the bottom of the table and had lost three out of their last four games in the league prior to their clash with Arsenal.

The north London side's failure to score against Burnley has now made it four games without a goal in all competitions for the Gunners.

Furthermore, the club were knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round by Championship club Nottingham Forrest, and in the semifinals of the Carabao Cup by Liverpool.

Arsenal fan Piers Morgan has claimed the club should part ways with Arteta if he fails to lead them to a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

"This season, despite Arteta splashing out £150 million on new players, we're sixth and already out of both domestic cups. Yet astonishingly, in the past few days, it's been reported that he is about to be handed a big new contract by grateful owner Stan Kroenke," wrote Morgan in his column for The Sun.

"If we don't make the top four this season, and even that 'achievement' seems such a lowly ambition for a supposed big club, then he shouldn't be given a pay rise. He should be sacked."

Arsenal currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table, two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with a game in hand over Ralf Rangnick's side.

The Emirates outfit are not in action in the Premier League until they face a tricky test against Bruno Lage's Wolves on February 11.

Arsenal's performance against Burnley was another indication of their need for a top-quality striker

Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal's attacking display against Burnley last weekend was another indication of the club's need for a striker.

Despite dominating possession, they struggled to create clear-cut goalscoring opportunities and managed to register just five shots on target.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a number of strikers during the ongoing transfer window. They are believed to be eager to sign Fiorentina sensation Dusan Vlahovic, but the transfer has thus far failed to materialize.

Furthermore, Mikel Arteta has frozen out Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from his squad due to 'disciplinary issues'. Alexandre Lacazette has been in good form for the Gunners in recent weeks.

The Frenchman has scored two goals and provided three assists in his last six Premier League appearances.

Lacazette has, however, managed to score just three goals in the Premier League for Arsenal this season. The 30-year-old has also entered the final six months of his contract and is yet to extend his deal.

The club are therefore in desperate need of a world-class striker.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar