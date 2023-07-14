“He sacrificed the cool look for success” – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp offers hilarious verdict on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s new haircut 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently gave his opinion on Trent Alexander-Arnold's new haircut.

Alexander-Arnold surprised both his colleagues and fans on June 11 after he reported back to the AXA Training Centre for pre-season training with a new short fade.

The 24-year-old had been growing out his hair over the past three years, sporting various hairstyles, including an afro, dreadlocks, and cornrows. However, he has opted to bring back the cut he had between 2017 and 2020.

This was the period where Alexander-Arnold broke into the limelight and enjoyed the bulk of his success so far in his career. He won the UEFA Champions League in the 2018-19 season and the Premier League the following year. The England right-back was also nominated for the Ballon d'Or.

It turns out it wasn't just the Anfield faithful and the Liverpool players that were excited to see his old haircut as Jurgen Klopp also gave his verdict. He said (via Liverpool ECHO):

"How I said, some changes, Trent cut his hair - [back to] the most successful haircut in his career. So he sacrificed the cool look for success, I like that!"

Trent Alexander-Arnold was also asked about why he decided to change his hairstyle, to which he said:

"The hair speaks for itself. Fresh start. New season, new me. We're back and we're better."

The Merseysiders will begin their pre-season with friends against Bundesliga sides Karlsruher (July 19) and Greuther Furth (July 24).

Trent Alexander-Arnold acknowledges Liverpool must be 'near perfect' to win the Premier League next season

The Liverpool right-back is determined to get back to winning ways next season, explaining how the Reds must play in order to challenge for silverware.

The Reds had a disappointing 2022-23 campaign, finishing fifth in the Premier League with just 67 points. They missed out on UEFA Champions League football for the first time since the 2016-17 season and were unable to secure any silverware.

The Liverpool No. 66 recently spoke told Sky Sports (via This is Anfield):

“We want to be winning the league. We want to be challenging and being in title races and in Champions League football so to not be in that next season is disappointing. We know how to win the league, we know how to challenge City and go toe to toe with them and you need to be near perfect throughout the season so for us, that’s where our heads are at.”

He added:

“Throughout the season, we had good results against the big teams but we dropped points and sloppy points away from home especially. These are the things that we’ve all naturally thought about that we need to correct.”

Alexander-Arnold had a productive end to the season after being converted to an inverted right-back. He scored four goals and provided 10 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

