"He said that he was here for anything I needed" - Sergio Reguilon names Manchester United star who helped him settle in at Old Trafford

Sergio Reguilon has explained how Casemiro has helped him settle in at Manchester United since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

The Spanish left-back joined the Red Devils from Spurs on a season-long loan after injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. He made his debut in his side's disappointing 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (September 16) but showed glimpses of promise.

The 26-year-old says he has settled in well and has thanked Casemiro for helping him do so. Reguilon told Manchester United's official website:

"He sent me a message on the first day when I arrived here, saying he could help me if I needed anything at all to do with the club – or the house – he said that he was here for anything I needed."

The pair previously played together at Real Madrid in La Liga before Reguilon left for Tottenham in 2020. He continued by explaining how he's been made to feel at home at Old Trafford:

"I’m really grateful to him. I have so many people here who are helping me. Casemiro is one of them. It really makes you feel at home when you have people looking out for you from the very first day."

Reguilon spent his youth days playing alongside Casemiro at the Santiago Bernabeu although he only made 22 appearances, providing three assists. Nevertheless, the Spaniard has fond memories of his time alongside the Brazilian midfielder:

"I really have so many good memories with him. A lot of games, training sessions and trips with him."

Reguilon has become somewhat of a journeyman during his career and boasts an impressive list of clubs on his resume. The Spain international has played for Madrid, Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and now Manchester United.

The left-back shouldn't have many issues adapting given he is used to moving club and it bodes well for the Red Devils. His debut was a promising one and he could yet prove doubters wrong with some questioning his signing at the time.

Erik ten Hag claimed Casemiro exceeded expectations during his first season at Manchester United

Casemiro made a superb start to life at Manchester United.

Casemiro arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2020 from Madrid for €70 million. The Red Devils were crying out for a midfielder anchor and they found one in the Brazilian.

The 31-year-old took no time adapting to life in the Premier League with inspiring performances in the 2022-23 campaign. He bagged seven goals and six assists in 51 games across competitions.

Erik ten Hag spoke highly of what Casemiro had brought to the club during his debut season at Old Trafford. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Absolutely (he has exceeded expectations), by far. So I think one of the things that came out of our analysis, we miss a player in the midfield, a strategist."

The Manchester United boss added:

"We searched for the strategist. It was not easy because there are not that many in the profile who fits to the standards of Manchester United. So we are happy we found him and his contribution is massive."

Casemiro has come off the boil at the start of the new season although many attribute that to Ten Hag's new midfield. The signing of Mason Mount hasn't worked out with the English midfielder too similar to Bruno Fernandes, leaving the Brazilian exposed.