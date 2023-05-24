“He said I would fall in love in two months” – Model opens up on how her relationship with Ronaldo Nazario started

Celina Locks, the fiance of Brazilian football icon Ronaldo Nazario, has revealed what the superstar told her at the beginning of their relationship. In an interview with Vogue, Locks revealed that the former Real Madrid striker told her that she would fall in love with him in two months.

Locks got engaged with the Brazilian legend in January when Ronaldo proposed to her on their Caribbean retreat in the Dominican Republic. They have been dating for seven years and were first spotted together in 2015, at the Vogue Ball in Sao Paulo.

Recalling the initial days of her relationship with the two-time FIFA World Cup winner, she said that she found his prediction funny at first.

“He said I would fall in love in two months. I burst out laughing, but it happened."

Talking about how it felt when O Fenomeno proposed to her in January, she said it was very special for her.

“It was very special for him to look at me not only as the love of his life, but to exalt me as a woman.”

The two are expected to tie the knot later this year with Spain and Brazil emerging as the two possible destinations for the wedding.

Ronaldo Nazario has stayed busy after retiring and is a majority owner of two football clubs

Ronaldo Nazario at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022

The Brazilian legend's exploits as a striker are well-known to one and all. He hung up his boots in 2011 with a series of injuries and with hypothyroidism playing its part. Nonetheless, he has stayed in touch with the sport and owns a majority stake in La Liga club Real Valladolid and his boyhood club Cruzeiro.

Valladolid are facing a race to survive in La Liga currently as they are in 17th place in the standings with 38 points. With just two games left to play this season, 18th-placed Getafe trail them by just three points, so they need to do a bit more to secure their top-flight status.

Cruzeiro are back in the Brazilian Serie A after three seasons. Ronaldo became the majority owner in 2021, so his involvement in turning their fortunes has been pivotal.

He will be hoping that he enjoys some success in his personal life as well since Celina Locks will be his third wife. The former World Cup winning striker will look to enjoy a healthy and happy married life with her.

