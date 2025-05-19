"He said he would never go" - When Patrice Evra named the club Cristiano Ronaldo never wanted to join

Patrice Evra revealed in 2024 that Cristiano Ronaldo decided he would never join Arsenal. He stated that the Portuguese superstar had the chance to join the Gunners but opted against it in 2018.
Speaking to RMC Sport, Evra claimed that Ronaldo wanted to join PSG twice, but he could not get a deal done. He added that the Al Nassr star never wanted to join Arsenal, though he can adapt at any club and league. He said via GOAL:
"Has Cristiano ever wanted to come to PSG? Yes. There was Paris, Arsenal... That was before he signed for Juventus (in 2018). He had Chelsea, Juventus, Paris. He said he would never go to Arsenal. He was interested in the (Parisian) project. You can criticize Cristiano, but he would have adapted. He would have made an effort. Look at what he is doing in Saudi Arabia. He is a Saudi!"
Cristiano Ronaldo was close to joining Arsenal in 2004 before Manchester United swooped in. He has been linked with the Gunners twice since - in 2018 when he was leaving Real Madrid and in 2022 when his contract at Old Trafford was terminated.
Cristiano Ronaldo would have helped Arsenal win trophies, claims Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan took to Twitter and stated that they would have won several trophies if Mikel Arteta had Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad. He stated that the Gunners could have won the Premier League too and the former Manchester United star was interested in moving to the Emirates after his contract was terminated.
He said via GOAL:
“Mock all you like, but if we’d signed Ronaldo when he left Utd, until the end of the season - as he was keen to do btw - we would have won the League. He knows how to win major trophies, and how to score goals when it really matters.”
He added that it was Arteta's refusal to sign a top striker that has been a major flaw with the manager. He claimed that the Portuguese star would have scored over 25 goals and said:
"I think Cristiano would score 25+ goals a season in our team with the service he’d get. Arteta’s refusal to prioritise a top striker is his one major blind spot."
Cristiano Ronaldo went on to join Al Nassr in 2022 and has stayed with the club since. He is in talks to extend his contract at the club.