"He said he would never go" - When Patrice Evra named the club Cristiano Ronaldo never wanted to join

Patrice Evra revealed in 2024 that Cristiano Ronaldo decided he would never join Arsenal. He stated that the Portuguese superstar had the chance to join the Gunners but opted against it in 2018.

Ad

Speaking to RMC Sport, Evra claimed that Ronaldo wanted to join PSG twice, but he could not get a deal done. He added that the Al Nassr star never wanted to join Arsenal, though he can adapt at any club and league. He said via GOAL:

"Has Cristiano ever wanted to come to PSG? Yes. There was Paris, Arsenal... That was before he signed for Juventus (in 2018). He had Chelsea, Juventus, Paris. He said he would never go to Arsenal. He was interested in the (Parisian) project. You can criticize Cristiano, but he would have adapted. He would have made an effort. Look at what he is doing in Saudi Arabia. He is a Saudi!"

Ad

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo was close to joining Arsenal in 2004 before Manchester United swooped in. He has been linked with the Gunners twice since - in 2018 when he was leaving Real Madrid and in 2022 when his contract at Old Trafford was terminated.

Cristiano Ronaldo would have helped Arsenal win trophies, claims Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan took to Twitter and stated that they would have won several trophies if Mikel Arteta had Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad. He stated that the Gunners could have won the Premier League too and the former Manchester United star was interested in moving to the Emirates after his contract was terminated.

Ad

He said via GOAL:

“Mock all you like, but if we’d signed Ronaldo when he left Utd, until the end of the season - as he was keen to do btw - we would have won the League. He knows how to win major trophies, and how to score goals when it really matters.”

Ad

He added that it was Arteta's refusal to sign a top striker that has been a major flaw with the manager. He claimed that the Portuguese star would have scored over 25 goals and said:

"I think Cristiano would score 25+ goals a season in our team with the service he’d get. Arteta’s refusal to prioritise a top striker is his one major blind spot."

Cristiano Ronaldo went on to join Al Nassr in 2022 and has stayed with the club since. He is in talks to extend his contract at the club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More