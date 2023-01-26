"He is not for sale" - Arsenal issued hands-off warning after showing interest in Brazilian midfielder 

Flamengo vice-president Marcos Vraz has told Vene Casagrande that reported Arsenal target Matheus Franca is not for sale.

Franca, 18, plays as an attacking midfielder and has made 29 senior appearances for the club, scoring seven goals. Flamengo are keen to hold on to the player as they look to defend their Copa Libertadores title. Apart from the Gunners, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are also interested in the player (via HITC).

Vraz, however, is adamant that Franca will not be sold for at least 12 more months. He said:

“We do not put Matheus Franca up for sale. He is not for sale, We are not interested negotiating for Matheus Franca at this moment.”

Jornal Fla @JornalFla10



Retirado: Ciente do que precisa fazer, o #Newcastle agora tem motivo para estar mais pressionado. Isso porque a imprensa inglesa aponta que o #Arsenal também está na corrida por Matheus França.Retirado: @SiteResenha Ciente do que precisa fazer, o #Newcastle agora tem motivo para estar mais pressionado. Isso porque a imprensa inglesa aponta que o #Arsenal também está na corrida por Matheus França.Retirado: @SiteResenha https://t.co/pZCuwh7hKr

Players like Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Gabriel Martinelli, and more have shone in European football after moving to Europe from Brazilian teams.

It's clear that Flamengo will not be able to hold on to the player for a long time. The Brazilian club, however, want Franca to remain in their ranks for at least another year.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking to bolster their squad and deepen the team's talent pool. A solid squad depth is needed for the Gunners to keep their status as Premier League leaders intact.

They currently have a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that the club might explore the market for a midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Persistent injury issues to Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny might force the Gunners to explore the market for a midfielder in the January transfer window. Albert Sambi Lokonga, meanwhile, is yet to impress and Arsenal need a backup for Thomas Partey.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently said (via The Guardian):

“We need some more cover in midfield ideally if we can. In this market it’s pretty complicated to do that. The most important thing is that we get the performances and the time on the pitch that we need with the players we have available today that are already really good.”

The Gunners have already signed Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior in the January transfer window. They are set to take on Manchester City away in the fourth round of the FA Cup next on January 27.

Ahead of the game, Arteta provided an update on Elneny's injury, saying:

“He had some issues with his knee that we are assessing at the moment and we will have to see how he evolves in the next couple of days, There are concerns, especially because Mo is a player who never complains about anything. But let’s see.”

Mohamed ELNeny @ElNennY Exactly 7 years ago, I joined Arsenal Grateful, thankful and blessed 🤲 The 14th of Jan will always be a date that is very special to my heartExactly 7 years ago, I joined ArsenalGrateful, thankful and blessed 🤲 @Arsenal The 14th of Jan will always be a date that is very special to my heart 😍 Exactly 7 years ago, I joined Arsenal ♥️ Grateful, thankful and blessed 🤲 @Arsenal https://t.co/aM8VluSmeW

