"He saved our life" - Jurgen Klopp hails 'outstanding' Liverpool star for his role in Leicester City win

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hailed the performance of goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher after his side's dramatic victory over Leicester City in the EFL Cup last night.

The manager labeled him an 'outstanding goalkeeper' as the 23-year-old was critical in their penalty shootout win, saving attempts from Luke Thomas and Ryan Bertrand.

On both occasions, the youngster guessed the right way, showing remarkable instincts to dent Leicester's progression hopes in a crazy quarter-final tie that ended 3-3 in normal time.

Speaking to the press after the match, Klopp heaped praise on the star by affirming that Kelleher could now be considered an outstanding goalkeeper. He said:

Yeah, of course, it's important. But he is an outstanding goalkeeper. I don't want to say anymore he's a "talent".

‘For goalies maybe it’s possible because they are talents a bit longer because they can play longer. But he is an outstanding goalie; with his feet, game understanding, all the goalie skills.

Kelleher may have conceded thrice in normal time but he came up trumps during the most crucial stage of the match.

He's firmly behind Alisson in Liverpool's pecking order but has impressed in his bit-part role in cup games and rare opportunities in the Premier League.

Kelleher reveales Klopp's team talk at half-time that inspired Liverpool's comeback

Liverpool v Leicester City - Carabao Cup Quarter Final

Liverpool were on their way out of the competition after just 33 minutes when James Maddison made it 3-1 for the Foxes, as the away side looked dangerous and dominant in the opening exchanges.

However, the Reds struck twice after the break, including a 95th-minute equalizer from Takumi Minamino before overcoming Brendon Rodgers' side in a nervy penalty shootout.

Kelleher attributed the turnaround to a team talk from the Liverpool gaffer at the break. He said:

"Yeah, obviously we didn’t get off to a great start and at half-time we’re obviously 3-1 down, [but] we actually felt quite confident because the goals we gave away were kind of mostly our fault really, giving the ball away.

"‘The manager just said at half-time, ‘If you get the next goal this crowd will get up and anything can happen.’ So we always believe right to the end and that showed."

Liverpool will now face Arsenal in the last-four on 5 January 2022, hoping to reach their first finals in the competition since 2016.

