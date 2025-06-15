"He saved Messi and Inter Miami from humiliation" - Fans hail Lionel Messi's teammate after their draw against Al-Ahly in Club World Cup clash

Inter Miami fans have waxed lyrical about Lionel Messi's teammate, Oscar Ustari, after he had an outstanding performance during their 0-0 draw against Al-Ahly. The two sides locked horns in the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup at the Hard Rock Stadium (Saturday, June 14).

Al-Ahly dominated the first half but were unable to make the most of their opportunities due to Ustari making multiple world-class saves. The 38-year-old goalkeeper then made a phenomenal save to deny Trezeguet's penalty in the 43rd minute, keeping his side in the game.

It was a tale of two halves, with Inter Miami responding well after the break. Led by the in-form Lionel Messi, the Herons pushed for a late winner but couldn't convert their chances. Messi struck the post late on, while Mohamed El-Shenawy also had an excellent game in goal, denying Fafa Picault and Maximiliano Falcon to secure a point for Al-Ahly.

Lionel Messi and Co. had a poor first half and could easily have been 4-0 down if not for Oscar Ustari's heroics. The latter made eight saves, saved a penalty, and delivered seven accurate long balls from an attempted 10. He also garnered a Sofascore rating of 9.7 and was named the Player of the Match for his efforts.

One Inter Miami fan posted:

"Oscar Ustari saved Messi and Inter Miami from humiliation. Al Ahly should have won the game by 5 goals"

Another fan tweeted:

"Could’ve been 6-0 already"

Other fans reacted below:

"Leo Messi and Óscar Ustari did their part, but were let down by their teammates today," one fan commented

"It's impressive to see a seasoned player like Ustari shine in crucial moments. His experience could be a game-changer for the team as they push for success," another added

"Oscar Ustari saves Miami again!!! By far man of the match today!! Now he's got a penalty save," one fan typed

"Ustari has saved the penalty for Miami, unreal, just reminds of the good old days when he used to play with Messi for Argentina youth teams, unbelievable," another chimed in

"USTARI WHAT A PERFORMANCE," another tweeted

"The nerves and anxiety played a trick on us in the first half" - Javier Mascherano provides verdict after Lionel Messi's Inter Miami's stalemate against Al-Ahly

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has admitted that his side's anxiety led to a poor first half during their 0-0 draw against Al-Ahly. However, he praised their second-half response, claiming the Herons could defeat anyone if they replicated that performance.

Lionel Messi's side were ineffective in the opening 45 minutes, landing four shots in total with none being big chances. However, they controlled the game after the break and mustered 10 shots, registering three big chances.

Mascherano said (via GOAL):

“I'm happy with the performance. We were better in the second half. In the first, we lost a few balls and gave away too many transitions where they were dangerous. In the second half, we created chances, controlled the game, and had opportunities to win it. That’s football.”

He added:

“We knew we were up against a strong team...The nerves and anxiety played a trick on us in the first half. But we had our chances to win. The team left a very good impression. This is the path forward… playing like this, we can beat anyone.”

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will next face Porto in the FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday, June 19.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from Sofascore on June 15, 2025, at 9:15 AM IST. They are subject to change.

