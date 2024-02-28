“He says nothing” - Former Liverpool midfielder slams Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag for his recent press conference

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison has slammed Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag over his comments in the Red Devil's pre-match press conference for the FA Cup game against Nottingham Forest. Hutchison believes that the Dutchman was talking random words and making no sense.

Taking to X, Hutchinson stated that he was astonished by Ten Hag's presser, adding that the former Ajax manager's comments on the Fulham loss, Antony, and more were not making sense.

"My goodness ETH presser today. I'm sorry he says nothing… JUST WORDS… "We were good after 30mins v Fulham" "I know the future" "character is good" "Anthony is unstoppable and one of the quickest players" 🤷🏽‍♂️," he tweeted.

Manchester United have suffered 10 defeats in the Premier League this season and are currently sixth in the standings.

What did Erik ten Hag say in Manchester United's press conference?

Erik ten Hag was not happy with comments from the pundits after Manchester United's Premier League loss to Fulham last weekend and took shots at them.

The Dutchman claimed that some analysts were objective, but comments from the likes of Jamie Carragher were not right as the former Liverpool defender has been criticizing him from the start.

He said via United's official website:

"First of all, some analysts are very objective in their comments. [They give] very good advice. Some are subjective. Jamie Carragher is one of them. From the first moment on, he's criticising in how he wants to make his point, and probably in the first half an hour, he had a point. Fulham, in their midfield set-up, surprised us a little bit. We had to find the solutions. After half an hour, we found the solutions."

When asked about Antony, the manager added:

"Antony, I backed him for a long time and I know his abilities and he has great abilities, when he plays how I know from the past, he's unstoppable. No defender can stop him because he's one of the quickest players in the first 10 yards. So, when he plays that game, then he will perform. I'm sure and I'm very confident he will for the future, and I know, I'm sure he's resilient, he's a character and he will fight back."

Manchester United will take on Nottingham Forest in an FA Cup fifth-round clash at the City Ground on Wednesday, February 28.