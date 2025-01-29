"He says ‘Papa he’s better than you’, I say who has more goals?" - Cristiano Ronaldo claims his son Mateo loves Real Madrid superstar

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a funny conversation he had with his son Mateo. Speaking to Spanish outlet La Sexta TV, the Portuguese superstar said that his son loves Kylian Mbappe more than him. The 39-year-old responded by asking who had scored more goals for Real Madrid.

He said:

“My son, Mateo, loves Mbappé. He says ‘Papa he’s better than you’ (laughs), I say, 'who has more goals?' (laughs). It’s funny."

Mbappe joined Real Madrid this summer on a free from Paris Saint-Germain, following in the footsteps of his idol. The Frenchman has overcome a difficult start to life in Spain and has now hit a great patch of form for Los Blancos. He has 21 goals and three assists in 31 games across competitions as they fight Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the LaLiga title race.

The 26-year-old will be hoping to emulate or even better the Portuguese star's first season at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ronaldo joined the Spanish giants in the summer of 2009 from Manchester United and scored 33 goals but the team finished trophyless.

Former Al-Nassr boss opens up on relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese manager Luis Castro recently heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo. The ex-Al Nassr boss stated that the 39-year-old was a respectful and determined person.

He said (via Saudi Arabian outlet Al Eqtisadiah):

"A wonderful relationship between two people who respect each other a lot and I really enjoyed working with him. He is a respectful, sensitive and determined person. The values of respect, courage and commitment always accompany him."

Castro took over the job at the Saudi Pro League outfit in the summer of 2023 and remained in charge until September 2024. He was eventually replaced by former AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli. In his tenure, Castro won the Arab Club Champions Cup but Al-Nassr were unable to win the league, finishing a disappointing 14 points behind winners Al-Hilal.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo made the move to Al-Nassr six months before Castro after having his contract terminated by Manchester United. He bagged 50 goals this season and has continued his fine form into this campaign, bagging 20 goals in 23 games. However, winning the league remains a difficult task for them as they find themselves in fourth, eight points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

The AFC Champions League could be Ronaldo's best chance to win his first silverware in the Middle East. Currently, they look well set to secure qualification from the group stages.

