“He would scare me so badly” – Former Manchester United star opens up on being frightened by Roy Keane

Former Manchester United star Ben Foster has spoken about how terrified he was of Roy Keane, who was the then-captain at Old Trafford. Speaking on TalkSPORT Drive (via TalkSPORT), Foster explained how scary Keane was at the time:

“I was only there with him a couple of weeks and it was when I’d first signed so I was sat there open-eyed, thinking ‘Wow, this is incredible’.

“He would scare me so badly. Just speaking to him, I was like ‘Hello, Mr Keane’ – I swear on my life I was like that because he would frighten you."

Foster also revealed how his first game with Keane saw the ruthless captain give him the hairdryer treatment right on the pitch:

“I played one game with Roy Keane and it was a reserve team game because he was going through the motions of leaving Manchester United and he had fallen out with the manager at this point.

“Within five minutes of my very first match for Man United, I rolled the ball out to him and because it wasn’t rolled at the right speed, he turned around, put his foot on the ball and shouted at me.

"I’m this 22-year-old who has just signed and he stopped the game to shout at me! I was thinking ‘Wow, this guy is different’.”

Roy Keane and Ben Foster's time at Old Trafford has long gone, and along with it went a trophy-laden period for the English powerhouse. In more recent times, however, Manchester United have become a shadow of themselves and currently sit at the 20th place in the Premier League standings.

However, United are undergoing a rebuild, which has seen them chase after Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong for most of the window. According to Simon Mullock of The Mirror (via ThePeoplesPerson), Manchester United are still holding out hope of securing the midfielder's services.

The reputable journalist reports that the Red Devils are prepared to spend as much as £300 million this window to secure the targets needed by the club.

While the Red Devils had reportedly agreed a deal with Barcelona for De Jong’s services, the Old Trafford club failed to convince him to make the move.

It was believed that Casemiro's signing had put an end to speculation linking United with De Jong, but Mullock believes the Red Devils could sign both this summer.

It remains to be seen if the possibility of lining up alongside the accomplished Brazilian under the guidance of his former manager is enough to entice De Jong.

Manchester United will hope to secure all their targets this summer, with the squad looking in dire need of strengthening following their opening two defeats.

