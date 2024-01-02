"He does score an awful lot of penalties" – Michael Owen fires transfer warning to Arsenal amid links to Premier League striker

Ex-Liverpool striker Michael Owen has expressed his doubts about Arsenal's links with Brentford star Ivan Toney, raising questions about the offensive target's ability to improve his current level.

Over the last few months, Mikel Arteta's side have allegedly positioned themselves as the prime candidate to land Toney's signature in the winter transfer window. But, Brentford are believed to have slapped a massive £100 million price tag on the ex-Newcastle United attacker.

Discussing Arsenal's recent links with the 27-year-old, Owen shared his two cents. He told Premier League Productions on Monday (h/t HITC):

"I think it has to be a priority for them at some point. If the opportunity comes right now, then yes, take it. The next question is: 'Right, who is going to improve it? Who is going to be that man?' Toney has been linked over the last few months. His numbers are very good. But he does score an awful lot of penalties. You mentioned that about 60% of his goals are penalties, which is an awful lot."

Questioning if Toney is good enough for the Gunners, Owen continued:

"And is he good enough? He's a very, very good player. But, to be an Arsenal centre-forward going for the Premier League... I just reeled off three names before. We are talking about some of the best strikers ever in recent times. World-class players, all of them. Is he of that level? It's a big question mark. He has done it for Brentford, but whether he could up his game at Arsenal is different."

Toney, who will return to action later this month after serving a betting-related ban, helped Brentford finish ninth in the Premier League last season. He contributed 20 goals and four assists in 33 league games.

Jamie Carragher explains why Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has struggled this season

Speaking to Sky Sports, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher opined on why Gabriel Martinelli is currently struggling to replicate his form from last season. He said (h/t Arsenal Insider):

"He is really struggling. They had [Granit] Xhaka in that position last season, the fixed eight on the left-hand side, [Martin] Odegaard was to the right. This season, at times [Leandro] Trossard has played there, Declan Rice has played there, [Kai] Havertz has played there. So, I don't think that is helping Martinelli."

Last season, Martinelli scored 15 goals and laid out six assists in 36 league games as Mikel Arteta's side finished second in the standings.

However, the 22-year-old is currently on a sub-par run of form. He has bagged just two goals and as many assists in 18 outings this season.