“He has to score!" - Gary Neville slams Manchester United star for missing last minute chance in 2-2 draw against Tottenham

Gary Neville was not pleased with Scott McTominay after the latter missed a golden chance to win the game for Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (14 January).

Rasmus Hojlund's second league goal of the season was canceled out by Richarlison in the 19th minute. The Dane then set up Marcus Rashford's goal five minutes from half-time to put the Red Devils in front for the second time in the game.

Just seconds into the second half, January loan signing Timo Werner found Rodrigo Bentancur's run with a simple pass into the box. The Uruguay international made no mistake with his finish and his left-footed shot gave Andre Onana no chance.

The scoreline stayed 2-2 but McTominay had a huge chance to change that in his team's favor just before the full-time whistle. Aaron Wan-Bissaka passed the ball to Alejandro Garnacho down the left flank and took two Spurs defenders with him to give the Argentine acres of space.

With no one closing him down, Garnacho had all the time in the world to play in a sublime right-footed cross onto McTominay's head. The Scotsman was unmarked and just a few yards away from goal but his effort went above the bar, much to the frustration of those associated with Manchester United.

Neville was one of them. Speaking of the chance, the Englishman said (h/t @centredevils on X):

"He [Scott McTominay] has to score! It's a free header, no challenge anywhere near him. He has to head it down - that's the main thing.”

The draw means the Red Devils are now seventh in the Premier League standings with 32 points from 21 matches. Spurs, with 40 points, are fifth.

Erik ten Hag sends message to Manchester United defenders after Tottenham Hotspur draw

Erik ten Hag was not pleased with the two goals Manchester United conceded against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

The first Spurs goal came through a simple corner-kick routine, with Richarlison heading in a Pedro Porro cross. For the second goal, Ten Hag would have wanted his team to track Rodrigo Bentancur's run or stop Timo Werner's low pass into the box.

Speaking after the game, the Dutchman said, via the aforementioned source:

"We conceded goals that were soft. We have to defend better. It’s too easy, we are giving away goals."

Manchester United's defensive record at Old Trafford in the Premier League has become a real cause for concern. They have kept just one league clean sheet at home since the opening gameweek this season, and that came in a 1-0 win over Luton Town on 11 November.