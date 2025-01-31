"He has scored 451 goals, that’s more goals than games" - Real Madrid star hails Cristiano Ronaldo, calls him an 'idol'

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo and called him his idol. The Brazilian praised the Al Nassr superstar as he finished with more goals than matches for Los Blancos.

Speaking to RMTV, Vinicius Jr admitted that he was targeting the records at Real Madrid. He claimed that the first one in his mind is Ronaldo Nazario, as he wants to become the top-scoring Brazilian at the club. He said via Forbes:

"Making history here is something very important for me and for my whole family. Hopefully I can stay here for many more years. It’s something I can’t describe, because only 20 players have scored more than 100 goals and among them is my idol Ronaldo, who has always given me advice on how to improve in front of goal, how to shoot better."

He went on to talk about Cristiano, who is Los Blancos' all-time top scorer, and said via MadridXtra:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is an idol, he has scored 451 goals, that’s more goals then games, and I have seen most of his goals because I followed Cristiano since I was a kid.”

Vinicius Jr has scored 101 goals in 291 matches for Real Madrid while assisting 83 times. He also has four goals for the Castilla in the five matches he played for the youth side.

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed Vinicius Jr deserved the Ballon d'Or over Rodri

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about the 2024 Ballon d'Or recently and claimed that Viniciurs Jr deserved it. He believed that the Real Madrid star was better than Rodri in the year and should have got the France Football award. He said at Globe Soccer Awards via ESPN:

"In my opinion, he [Vinicius] deserved to win the Golden Ball [Ballon d'Or award]. It was unfair in my opinion. I say here in front of everybody. They give it to Rodri, he deserved it too, but they should have given it to Vinicius because he won the Champions League and scored in the final. You know these galas, they always do the same thing. This is why I love Globe Soccer Awards, they are honest."

Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr boycotted the Ballon d'Or gala after they found out that the Brazilian was not winning the award. They stayed back in Madrid and made the decision just hours before the ceremony, where Rodri was announced the winner.

